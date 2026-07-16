Manchester United eyeing Ezri Konsa as Lisandro Martinez replacement

Manchester United are keen on signing Aston Villa defensive mainstay Ezri Konsa amidst uncertainty around Lisandro Martinez’s future.

Manchester United are considering a move for Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa as they prepare for the possibility of losing Lisandro Martinez during the summer transfer window. According to a report from Fichajes, Atletico Madrid have stepped up their interest in Martinez and have already opened discussions with Manchester United over a potential deal.

Diego Simeone reportedly has identified the Argentine international as a priority defensive target, with the La Liga giants hoping to secure his signature for a fee in the region of €40 million. While the Spanish club continue working on the transfer, the Red Devils are already assessing potential replacements should Martinez leave Old Trafford.

The report claims head coach Michael Carrick has given the green light to Martinez’s departure, but only on the condition that the club signs a top-class replacement before allowing the defender to move on. That has brought Konsa firmly into the picture.

The Aston Villa star has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most dependable defenders over recent seasons. Comfortable at centre-back and equally capable of operating at right-back, the England international’s versatility is a key attraction for United, who are seeking tactical flexibility across their defensive setup.

Konsa joined Villa in 2019 and has become one of the league’s most consistent performers. Last season, the 28-year-old featured in 48 matches, contributed three goals, and played a key role in Villa’s Europa League triumph.

United’s pursuit of Konsa won’t be straightforward

The Midlands club are determined to protect their key players and are expected to set a significant valuation in an effort to discourage potential suitors. Despite the financial hurdle, Konsa remains firmly on Manchester United’s shortlist if Martinez completes a move to Spain.

With Martinez’s current contract running until 2027, the Spanish side believe this summer presents an opportunity to negotiate a deal before his market situation changes. The World Cup winner has become one of Simeone’s preferred defensive targets, where he could form an impressive partnership alongside recent arrival Marc Pubill.

For Manchester United, though, everything hinges on securing a suitable successor. Konsa’s blend of experience, consistency and positional flexibility makes him an attractive option, even if convincing Aston Villa to sell will prove difficult.

As negotiations over Martinez continue, United’s recruitment team are expected to keep monitoring the Villa defender closely, who is also on Arsenal’s wishlist, which could further complicate matters.