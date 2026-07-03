Arsenal eyeing summer move for Ezri Konsa

Arsenal are interested in acquiring the services of Aston Villa defensive mainstay Ezri Konsa in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are considering a summer move for Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, according to The Daily Telegraph, as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his backline ahead of the new campaign.

While much of the recent speculation surrounding Aston Villa has focused on attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers, fresh reports suggest that Konsa has emerged as a serious target for the North London club.

The England international is currently away on World Cup duty, but his impressive performances over the past few seasons have not gone unnoticed among Premier League rivals. Konsa has established himself as one of the most reliable defenders in English football since Villa’s return to the upper end of the table.

His consistency is evident in an outstanding availability record, having missed just 11 Premier League matches across the last four seasons. That durability has been a major factor in Villa securing two top-four finishes in the past three years while also cementing themselves among England’s leading clubs.

The 28-year-old enjoyed another impressive campaign in 2025/26, featuring in 48 matches across all competitions. He played a crucial role in Villa’s historic Europa League triumph, helping the club end a 30-year wait for major silverware and further enhancing his reputation as one of the league’s most dependable defenders.

Why are Arsenal keen on signing Konsa?

Arsenal’s interest is understandable given the uncertainty surrounding Ben White’s future. The versatile defender may depart North London, and Konsa’s ability to operate both as a centre-back and right-back adds the tactical flexibility the Gunners require.

However, any deal is expected to be complicated. Aston Villa value Konsa in the region of £60 million and remain keen to retain one of their key players. Reports indicate that Arsenal are reluctant to meet that valuation, potentially setting up difficult negotiations should they decide to formalise their interest.

The situation is further complicated by Arsenal’s admiration for Morgan Rogers. The attacking midfielder remains on the club’s radar, although Villa are believed to value him at around £130 million, a figure that would shatter the British transfer record and one the North London club are unlikely to entertain.

Villa’s financial position could play a role in any transfer discussions. The Midlands club are among several English sides recently sanctioned by UEFA for breaches of Squad Cost Ratio regulations, meaning player sales could become necessary to create room for further investment.

Even so, the West Midlands club’s preference remains to keep their most valuable assets. For now, Konsa remains on Arsenal’s shortlist at the request of Mikel Arteta as they prepare for another title challenge.