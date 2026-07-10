Aston Villa set to demand over £50 million for Ezri Konsa amid Arsenal links

Aston Villa are set to demand at least £50 million for Ezri Konsa amid interest from Arsenal, with Unai Emery not keen on selling his key player.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are demanding at least £50 million to consider selling Ezri Konsa, amid suggestions of Arsenal’s interest in him.

Aston Villa face key decisions regarding their finances, which could affect their ability to keep hold of their top performers. Arsenal are sensing an opportunity by pursuing Morgan Rogers this summer, while they are also interested in Konsa.

The West Midlands outfit have several issues with PSR, and UEFA recently imposed a significant fine for breaching Squad Cost Ratio rules. As a result, there are suggestions that the Villans may need to sell players for a significant profit to balance their books and comply with the regulators, with Rogers and Konsa among those names.

Why Arsenal are pursuing Konsa

Arsenal emerged as suitors for Konsa earlier in the window, and that interest has shown little sign of fading. Mikel Arteta would likely be pushing hard to sign him because he offers key versatile qualities, the ability to play as a centre-back or at right-back, which is something the Gunners need at the moment.

Recent reports stated that the Gunners wanted to sign him for around £35 million, although Aston Villa are not expected to accept an offer in that range. In fact, Unai Emery’s side are eager to price out suitors for stars like Konsa, as the report states they are likely to ask for £50 million or more. That valuation may seem steep in this market, but Arsenal could still attempt to negotiate it down, particularly given his positional flexibility and the club’s defensive needs.

Saliba and White shape Arsenal’s pursuit

Reports are suggesting William Saliba is dealing with back issues, reportedly playing through pain for France at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As a result, Arteta may view Konsa as someone who can both compete with and cover for the French centre-back, while his ability to play at right-back also makes him an intriguing option.

Also Read: Five players Aston Villa must sell this summer

There are also doubts about Ben White’s long-term future at the club amid reported interest from Everton. While there is no clarity on whether White will stay or leave at this stage, if he departs, and taking into account the concerns around Saliba, Konsa could be a strong signing to provide cover and progression across multiple roles.