Arsenal hope to seal Ezri Konsa deal for £35 million

Arsenal’s summer recruitment plans are expected to include strengthening the defensive unit, with Mikel Arteta keen to add greater depth and versatility ahead of another season competing on several fronts.

The Gunners are exploring a number of options as they look to build a squad capable of retaining the Premier League title while remaining competitive in Europe.

One area receiving particular attention is central defence, where although Arsenal remain well stocked at the back, the club are believed to be evaluating experienced Premier League defenders who can provide immediate quality while also covering multiple positions if required.

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa has now emerged as one of Arsenal’s preferred targets. The England international is admired because of his versatility, with the ability to operate both as a centre-back and at right-back when necessary.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal believe a deal could be completed for around £35 million, although Aston Villa value the 28-year-old considerably higher, with recent reports suggesting a price tag of £60 million. With two years remaining on his contract, Villa are under little pressure to sell unless they receive an offer that matches their valuation.

The interest also comes as Arsenal continue monitoring William Saliba’s long-term fitness after concerns surrounding a recurring back problem. While there is no immediate expectation of replacing the Frenchman, adding another high-quality defender is viewed as sensible planning for a squad expected to compete across four competitions.

Konsa is not the only Villa ace on the Gunners’ radar, with Morgan Rogers also under consideration. Aston Villa are expected to demand close to £85 million for his services, a significant amount, with other reports suggesting an even high price.

Why Ezri Konsa is an ideal tactical fit for Mikel Arteta

From a tactical perspective, Konsa offers exactly the type of flexibility Arteta values. Comfortable as both a right-sided centre-back and full-back, he would allow Arsenal to rotate defensively without significantly altering their tactical structure.

His biggest strength is defensive consistency. Konsa rarely dives into challenges unnecessarily, reads danger exceptionally well and is comfortable defending large spaces when Arsenal hold a high defensive line.

The Englishman is also composed in possession. At Villa, Konsa has developed into a reliable ball-playing defender capable of progressing attacks without taking unnecessary risks, an essential quality in Arteta’s build-up system.

Another major attraction is his Premier League experience. Unlike younger developmental signings, Konsa could integrate immediately and provide dependable cover for both William Saliba and Jurrien Timber while also offering competition across multiple defensive positions.

For Aston Villa, however, losing Konsa would represent a significant blow. He has been one of the club’s most consistent performers since arriving from Brentford for £12 million in 2019 and remains central to Unai Emery’s defensive structure.

Is £35 million enough to convince Aston Villa?

Probably not. Arsenal’s valuation reflects Konsa’s contract situation, but Villa’s negotiating position remains strong. Finding defenders with his reliability, versatility and Premier League experience is extremely difficult, particularly for a club competing in the Champions League. Unless Arsenal significantly increase their offer, this feels like one of the more difficult transfers to complete this summer.