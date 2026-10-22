Deco working on deal to sign Lisandro Martinez next year

Barcelona sporting director Deco is putting in the work to sign disgruntled Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez next year.

Lisandro Martinez has emerged as a candidate for Barcelona as sporting director Deco explores defensive reinforcements, according to a report by Fichajes. The Argentine centre-back is being monitored following contract uncertainty and recent tensions at Manchester United, with the Catalan giants keen to strengthen Hansi Flick’s defence.

Martinez joined Manchester United from Ajax in 2022 for around €55 million. Despite delivering impressive performances when fit, significant injury setbacks, including a cruciate ligament injury in early 2025 that sidelined him until late November, have disrupted his time in England.

He has made 118 appearances for Manchester United, contributing seven goals. His profile as a left-footed centre-back capable of defending aggressively and progressing the ball from deep makes him an attractive option for Barcelona, where Flick wants a defender comfortable playing out from the back.

The lack of depth at the back cost them the PSG game, and the Blaugrana want to ensure they have enough quality in the heart of the defence going forward.

Barcelona see an opportunity to land Martinez in 2027

The 28-year-old defender’s current contract expires in June 2027, although Manchester United hold an option to extend by another year. If the extension is not activated, he could begin negotiating with overseas clubs in January, potentially moving as a free agent when his deal expires.

Barcelona had previously considered Cristian Romero, who instead joined Atletico Madrid in the summer. Deco could pursue Martinez as a defensive solution, though any potential transfer remains at an early stage. There have been no negotiations between Barcelona and Manchester United so far.

The player’s future at Old Trafford has also been questioned following his criticism of Manchester United’s transfer planning. After the club’s 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid, Martinez questioned whether enough had been done to build a squad capable of competing against Europe’s leading sides. He subsequently met club officials and apologised, while manager Michael Carrick considered the matter resolved.

Nevertheless, uncertainty remains over his long-term future. He is currently valued at around €40 million, although that is not an official Manchester United asking price. Barcelona are not alone in the race, as Atletico Madrid have also shown interest in the Argentine World Cup winner.

For Deco, Martinez represents a possible solution to a key defensive need. Barcelona’s pursuit will depend on Manchester United’s contractual decision and whether the player is prepared to leave the Premier League for La Liga.