Lisandro Martinez future at Manchester United uncertain after outburst

Manchester United defensive mainstay Lisandro Martinez’s future is uncertain following his outburst after the Atletico Madrid game.

Lisandro Martinez’s future at Manchester United is in serious doubt after he publicly criticised the club’s director of football, Jason Wilcox. According to Sky Sports, United’s decision-makers are yet to determine whether the Argentine will face disciplinary action for his remarks, which have reportedly caused anger and confusion both in the boardroom and among his teammates.

Martinez questioned the work of director of football Jason Wilcox, saying, “I expect more from our technical director (meaning director of football, Jason Wilcox). We expect more from the top, from upstairs, to bring in more players to compete.”

Lisandro Martinez could end up leaving United

The comments have not gone down well at Old Trafford. The timing and tone of his criticism, made after the defeat to Atletico Madrid, signal frustration deeper than tactical disagreement. By suggesting the club lacked depth to compete, Martinez implicitly questioned the quality of his own teammates, amplifying the breach within the squad.

The 28-year-old joined Manchester United from Ajax in 2022 for £57 million and has established himself as one of the team’s most influential defenders when fit. However, recurring injury problems have affected his availability over the years. He has made 117 appearances for the Premier League club, contributing towards seven goals.

Wilcox is not facing internal pressure, though United’s hierarchy are now deliberating how to handle the situation. Yet questions over his long-term future predate the outburst. His contract expires next summer, and while United hold an extension option, doubts remain over whether they will exercise it.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has reportedly been keen to leave Old Trafford for some time. He pushed for a move to Atletico Madrid during the summer, hoping to join his close friend and Argentina teammate Cristian Romero in Spain. However, no suitable offer arrived for Manchester United to consider.

Manchester United’s defensive concerns

Manchester United are planning to strengthen their defence in the coming transfer windows, with new centre-backs and a left-back among their priorities. However, a growing rift with Martinez could create further problems for a defensive unit already struggling with injuries and suspensions.

Ayden Heaven was forced to play at left-back against Atletico Madrid, while Leny Yoro’s dismissal in the same fixture has resulted in a one-match European suspension. Harry Maguire’s minutes are also being carefully managed, while Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui are unavailable through fitness issues.

With Yoro suspended and Shaw, Mazraoui, and Dorgu sidelined, Manchester United’s defensive depth is already thin. The club cannot afford to lose Martinez now; the Argentine defender’s conduct and availability in the coming weeks at Carrington will be under intense scrutiny.