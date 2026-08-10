Cristian Romero agrees €6 million-a-year contract with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona plot hijack

Cristian Romero is a step closer to joining Atletico Madrid after Tottenham Hotspur and the Spanish club agreed over a five-year contract worth €40-45 million, with the 28-year-old centre-back set to earn €6 million per annum.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, the deal sits around Tottenham’s asking price. With the centre-back agreeing to sign a five-year contract with Los Rojiblancos, he appears to be closing in on moving to Estadio Metropolitano.

However, Barcelona will attempt to launch a late hijack to beat Atletico Madrid to the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner’s signature. Per TEAMtalk, Barcelona and Arsenal have held talks with Romero’s entourage, hoping to turn his head despite his relentless links with the Colchoneros.

Cristian Romero and his time at Tottenham so far

Cristian Romero has been an asset for Tottenham Hotspur in recent seasons, bringing experience and leadership during a turbulent period. However, he has shown an inconsistent run since joining the club from Atalanta. Spurs initially signed him on loan for the 2021/22 season before completing a permanent move 12 months later.

The Argentine international has made over 150 appearances for the club while contributing 13 goals and 7 assists. Romero’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been uncertain since the conclusion of the disastrous 2025/26 campaign, prompting attention from several high-profile clubs.

Where will Romero land next?

Atletico Madrid’s interest in Cristian Romero makes sense, given their underlying defensive gaps. Clement Lenglet has joined SL Benfica, while Jose Maria Gimenez is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. Romero has thus emerged as an appealing fit for Los Rojiblancos, with his leadership and game-reading ability attracting the club.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will pursue a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, as Ronald Araujo is set to join Liverpool on a season-long loan deal. With Andreas Christensen struggling with persistent fitness issues in the last two seasons, Barcelona must sign a centre-back who can seamlessly line up alongside Pau Cubarsi.

As for Arsenal, the Gunners are concerned about the right-sided centre-back’s berth, as William Saliba is a long-term absentee due to a lower back injury. They have identified the Tottenham skipper as one of the candidates who can fill the Frenchman’s void. Recent reports have suggested he is open to joining Arsenal.

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However, per TEAMtalk, Tottenham will not entertain any bids from Arsenal, which makes sense considering the frosty relations between the two North London clubs. Barcelona’s pursuit leaves Atletico Madrid concerned, as widespread reports have suggested he dreams of joining the Catalan club.