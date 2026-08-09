Cristian Romero willing to wait for Barcelona move, also open to Arsenal switch

Cristian Romero is willing to wait for a move to Barcelona, while also being receptive to a switch to Arsenal, as Atletico Madrid wait in the background.

According to Spanish news site Fichajes, the Cristian Romero saga is expected to continue for a little longer as the defender continues to prefer a move to Barcelona. The Tottenham Hotspur skipper is also receptive to the idea of joining fierce rivals Arsenal, while Atletico Madrid wait despite making the most progress in a potential deal.

The Romero saga is expected to continue for some time as the defender prioritises a move to Barcelona. However, Atletico Madrid have made the most tangible progress, advancing in club-to-club negotiations after Inter Milan failed to agree personal terms. Reports stated that that Atletico Madrid took full advantage of Inter’s stumbling talks to push forward with their own proposal.

The €40 million bid is reportedly Romero’s asking price, a figure that may tempt Tottenham into a sale. Romero has agreed personal terms with Atletico Madrid, and Fabrizio Romano confirmed that club-to-club talks were progressing to finalise the transfer. Despite this progress, the defender remains undecided on his future.

Barcelona’s stalled interest leaves the door open

Despite links with Barcelona over recent weeks, the Catalan giants have made no formal bid nor reached agreement on personal terms. Romero’s camp continues to favour a move to Hansi Flick’s side, though signing him remains a complicated prospect for the Spanish club. Barcelona have yet to lodge a formal bid, leaving the outcome uncertain as other suitors circle.

Having agreed to loan Ronald Araujo to Liverpool, Barcelona’s freed wage space may support additional defensive recruitment. Romero is a player of tactical interest, though the Catalan giants may direct resources elsewhere before the window closes.

Arsenal’s unlikely challenge

Arsenal have expressed interest in Romero, according to The Sun and other British media outlets. The €40 million-rated Tottenham defender is reportedly open to joining Spurs’ fierce rivals from North London.

Spurs have refused to sell their captain to Arsenal, viewing the idea as untenable given the clubs’ rivalry. However, Mikel Arteta will be encouraged by Romero’s openness to a move, as he seeks an experienced centre-back to strengthen his defence.

The Gunners’ pursuit faces a historic obstacle: they have not signed a Tottenham player for 25 years, since Sol Campbell’s free transfer arrival in 2001 while serving as Spurs captain. That precedent illustrates the magnitude of the hurdle Arteta must clear.