Atletico Madrid working to hijack Inter Milan move for Cristian Romero

Atletico Madrid will look to sign 28-year-old Argentine international Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet MARCA, Cristian Romero is also the subject of interest from Inter Milan. The Serie A champions are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing another centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have been working to secure a deal for the 28-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defender.

Recent reports have suggested that a deal is close after the player gave the green light for a summer move. However, per MARCA, the Tottenham captain prefers joining Atletico Madrid instead of Inter Milan, with Los Rojiblancos preparing a bid worth €30 million to secure his services.

Cristian Romero and his time at Tottenham so far

Cristian Romero has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Atalanta. Spurs initially signed the 28-year-old on loan for the 2021/22 season before completing a permanent move in August 2022. While the player has been a dependable performer for the North London club, he has been inconsistent in the last two seasons, thus playing his part in the team’s Premier League struggles (they narrowly avoided relegation in the said campaigns).

The Argentine international has made over 150 appearances for the club while contributing 13 goals and 7 assists. However, Romero’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been uncertain since the conclusion of Tottenham’s 2025/26 campaign. The situation has attracted attention from several high-profile European clubs.

What next for Romero?

Inter Milan will pursue another centre-back despite completing a Bosman move for John Stones. The Serie A champions have parted ways with Francesco Acerbi and Stefan de Vrij, and they needed to sign two new centre-backs this summer. Additionally, Alessandro Bastoni reportedly faces an uncertain future at San Siro amid his links with Premier League bigwigs. So, despite signing John Stones, they need another central defender.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid’s interest in Cristian Romero has been understandable, given their underlying defensive gaps. Clement Lenglet has joined SL Benfica this summer, while Jose Maria Gimenez is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. Romero has thus emerged as a viable target for Los Rojiblancos.

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Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that Inter Milan and Tottenham have reached an agreement in principle for a summer deal, reportedy to be worth €40 million. If that is the case, Atletico Madrid’s upcoming bid of €30 million will fall short of that amount, and they will face a tall order to sign the Argentine defender despite his desire to move to Estadio Metropolitano.