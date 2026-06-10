Newcastle United, Liverpool eyeing Alessandro Bastoni move as Barcelona abandon chase

Liverpool and Newcastle United will have a clearer run at 27-year-old Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, as Barcelona’s stance on a summer move has emerged.

According to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, Liverpool and Newcastle United are interested in Alessandro Bastoni. However, the update has revealed that the two Premier League clubs are not “ready to present the right offer” to Inter Milan. Interestingly, the Serie A club’s asking price of €60-70 million has compelled Barcelona to look elsewhere for a new centre-back.

Alessandro Bastoni and his career-defining years

Alessandro Bastoni has established himself as one of the world’s best centre-backs since joining Inter Milan from Atalanta in August 2017. The 27-year-old took some time to establish a foothold in the first-team squad at San Siro, but he has not looked back since enjoying his breakthrough in the 2019/20 season, becoming a mainstay at the back for his club and country.

The Italian international has made nearly 300 appearances for Inter Milan thus far while chipping in with eight goals and 30 assists. Meanwhile, Bastoni’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Barcelona are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

A man in demand

Liverpool’s interest in the Inter Milan mainstay makes sense. While Jeremy Jacquet will arrive from Stade Rennais this summer, they need a new centre-back. Ibrahima Konate has left as a free agent. Additionally, Joe Gomez may depart from Anfield this summer, while Virgil van Dijk is approaching the twilight of his career.

Meanwhile, Alessandro Bastoni has been on Barcelona’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest makes sense, as Andreas Christensen faces an uncertain future at Spotify Camp Nou. Additionally, Ronald Araujo has been unreliable in recent seasons. So, Barcelona must sign a new centre-back, and recent reports have claimed that Bastoni wants to move to Camp Nou.

As for Newcastle United, the Magpies need a succession plan for Fabian Schar and Dan Burn. While the experienced centre-backs remain on the Tyneside club’s books, they must sign a long-term central defensive partner for Sven Botman. Several candidates, including Viery, have thus emerged on Newcastle’s wishlist, with Bastoni also a viable target.

However, it is unclear if Liverpool and Newcastle United are ready to pay €60-70 million to sign Bastoni from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window. However, with Barcelona looking elsewhere for a new centre-back, the Premier League clubs will have an opportunity to land the Italian international in the coming weeks.