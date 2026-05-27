Newcastle United table bid to sign Viery, asking price revealed

Newcastle United will look to sign 21-year-old Brazilian defender Viery from Gremio in the summer transfer window.

According to an update by French journalist Sebastien Vidal, Viery is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have submitted a bid worth €14 million to land the 21-year-old Gremio defender.

However, the proposal will not be enough to land the youngster, as the Rei de Copas want around €20 million to part ways with him. Newcastle’s bid opens formal negotiations, as the cards are now on the table.

Who is Viery?

Viery Fernandes Santos Lopes, better known as Viery, is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Uba, the 21-year-old spent his formative years in Brazil, rising through the ranks at Gremio FPBA before breaking into the club’s first-team squad last year.

The Brazilian defensive prospect has made nearly 50 appearances for Gremio thus far while chipping in with two goals and two assists. Meanwhile, the player’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Newcastle United’s interest in Viery is understandable. The Magpies are scouring the market for a centre-back, as they have lacked a reliable presence at the back this season. That contributed to a poor finish to the Premier League season, and Eddie Howe’s men only secured a spot in the bottom half of the table.

They need a succession plan for the central defensive unit, as Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are approaching the twilight of their careers. Additionally, Sven Botman has struggled with persistent fitness issues in the last two years. Several candidates, including Antonio Silva, have thus emerged on Newcastle’s wishlist, with Viery also a viable target.

However, with Gremio adamant on recouping at least €20 million from the youngster’s departure, negotiations need to be smooth for Newcastle to land him. Sebastien Vidal has suggested that the Brazilian club’s board will now attempt to drive the bidding up, and protracted talks are on the cards.