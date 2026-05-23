Newcastle United front-runners to sign Viery

Newcastle United are seen as front-runners among a total of six clubs chasing a Brazilian defensive sensation from Gremio.

Viery is the name of the defender being courted by at least six teams in England and Europe combined. Sports Boom insists Newcastle United are seen as the front runners to sign the 21-year-old centre-back, with Gremio expecting offers exceeding the €20 million mark.

Gremio have a big decision to make as their defensive sensation Viery is attracting considerable attention from English and European teams. As many as six sides are interested in the defender from this side of the Atlantic, including Newcastle United.

The Magpies are not alone, as Nottingham Forest, Brighton, Benfica, Lille, and Bologna are keen, but the report insists Newcastle United are seen as the front runners for the defender. Gremio are reportedly valuing him at about €20 million, but they remain in a strong position due to a much higher release clause in his contract.

Why Are Newcastle United Interested in Viery?

Viery has established himself at Gremio in a very short span, and the club’s valuation shows he is highly rated there. The player has a contract until 2029, with a reported €50 million release clause inserted for overseas teams, including Newcastle United.

The Magpies view him as a market opportunity and could follow the lead of many of their rivals who have recently made moves for South American defenders at a young age. Viery brings plenty to the table with his reading of the game as well as the defensive awareness he is showing over at Gremio.

Will Newcastle United Pay the Required Sum?

Newcastle United may not view Viery as someone who would improve their defensive standards straight away, but rather as a player who could develop at the club. Gremio’s €20 million asking price might spark a debate within St. James’ Park, as they will certainly look to reduce the asking price, although the Brazilian side have total control over his future at the moment.

There are other defensive targets for the summer, including Benfica’s Antonio Silva, although the Portuguese international is seen as someone who would immediately improve their backline. Hence, the chase of Viery could be one for the near future, although the Magpies should take advantage of this opportunity and make the move by paying the right price for the €20 million-rated defender.