Newcastle United rekindle move for Antonio Silva

Newcastle United have begun looking for a new defender, with rising Portuguese star Antonio Silva emerging as a key target ahead of the summer.

Newcastle United have key issues to resolve in their squad as Eddie Howe ponders some important decisions ahead of the summer. As per Record via Sport Witness, Benfica defender Antonio Silva has emerged as an important target for the Magpies, who have held an interest in the centre-back previously.

Newcastle United are about to finish their season with a visit to Fulham, which could probably mark the end of a key phase in the club’s trajectory. Some areas need strengthening as the upcoming campaign is seen as a transitional period, which could see some squad revamping, particularly in the backline.

Eddie Howe had wanted to keep hold of Fabian Schar, but the Swiss international, 34, has battled multiple fitness issues, which have reduced his involvement on the pitch. Meanwhile, Dan Burn, who has turned 34, would need competition and cover moving ahead, leading to Newcastle United seeking a new centre-back.

Antonio Silva a target for Newcastle United?

Antonio Silva has been on Newcastle United’s wishlist previously, but there were complications that probably prevented a deal. Last January, Tottenham contemplated a move but could not complete a deal, although ahead of the summer, the Magpies are rekindling their interest.

Silva has risen through the ranks at Benfica and is currently seen as one of the most promising centre-backs coming out of Portugal. Newcastle United are expected to make an approach in the summer, although they have other names, such as Oumar Solet, on their list. Any move for new defenders will depend on the price, particularly for the 22-year-old Portuguese international.

What do Benfica think about Antonio Silva?

Silva is seen as a key cog for Benfica in the present and future, with the club ready to offer him a new deal as well as hand him the captain’s armband following Nicolas Otamendi’s departure. With a year left on his current agreement, there is a possibility for Newcastle United to make a move at a figure much lower than whatever release clause is in his deal currently.

In the scenario that the 22-year-old Portuguese international refuses to sign a new deal, Benfica are expected to sell the defender to cash in on him. This is where Newcastle United need to convince the player to make the move, although they will expect intense competition once Benfica make their intentions to sell him public.