Newcastle United ramping up efforts to sign Oumar Solet

Newcastle United are interested in signing Udinese defender Oumar Solet this summer.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are now stepping up their efforts to sign Oumar Solet, hoping to get the deal done in the coming weeks. The Tyneside outfit have the financial muscle to afford him, and they should be able to convince the player as well.

The opportunity move to the Premier League will be exciting for the French defender. Solet was also linked with a move to Tottenham in January, but Spurs are now looking elsewhere.

The Frenchman has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he is at the peak of his powers. This is the right time for him to move to the Premier League and take on a new challenge.

Newcastle United have been vulnerable defensively, and they need to tighten up at the back, having conceded 52 goals in the Premier League this term. They will be hoping to fight for European qualification next season, and a quality central defender could make a big difference for them.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are currently 13th in the Premier League table, and they have let in 52 goals in 36 Premier League matches. They cannot compete at a high level with a fragile defensive unit.

Newcastle United need defensive additions

The Tyneside club will need to find long-term alternatives to Fabian Schar and Dan Burn. Both players are at the twilight stages of their careers. So, Newcastle need younger alternatives to the duo, and they will now hope to convince the Serie A club to sell Solet.

Newcastle United have endured a disappointing campaign, and they will look to bounce back strongly next term. They managed to secure UEFA Champions League qualification last season and won a domestic trophy as well. Eddie Howe’s men were expected to build on it this year, but things have not gone according to plan.

They will need to plug the weaknesses in the team during the summer transfer window in order to do well next year. Adding more quality to the defensive unit will be a priority. Newcastle have been keeping tabs on Solet for multiple seasons.

Solet will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football. Newcastle could provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities in the Premier League, and competing against world-class attacking players in England could help him improve further.