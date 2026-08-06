Cristian Romero gives green light to Inter Milan move

Cristian Romero is set to join Inter Milan, with a deal getting closer and only a step away from completion.

According to Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Cristian Romero is one step closer to joining Inter Milan this window. The Nerazzurri have reached an agreement in principle with Tottenham for the Argentine defender, with the Italian giants needing to take one major step before completing the move.

Cristian Romero’s future has been a major subject of discussion in the corridors of Tottenham Hotspur ever since the end of the previous season. There has been plenty of chatter around his next destination, as Spurs have already strengthened their defence in anticipation of their captain departing this summer.

The arrival of Jan Paul van Hecke is widely seen as the succession plan for Romero, who has courted widespread interest, specifically from Spain and Italy. Barcelona were reportedly the favourites at one stage, with reports even stating that Romero preferred a switch to the Catalan club. However, the latest rumours have claimed that they have ruled out a potential transfer.

Inter Milan close to signing Romero

Fabrizio Romano reported that Atletico Madrid are preparing a bid for Romero, which may have accelerated Inter Milan’s pursuit of the defender. The Nerazzurri have been angling for a top-notch defensive signing, and having already signed John Stones on a free transfer, Romero remained a priority target.

The report from Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness states that Inter have reached an agreement in principle with Tottenham for a fee of €35 million plus €5 million in bonuses.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano also stated that an agreement with Spurs may not be an issue, and suggested that Romero was asking for the same salary he earned at Tottenham following his renewal last year.

The story states that he could earn as much as €5.5 million per year at Inter Milan, which could make him one of the top earners at the club. Inter Milan are open to agreeing personal terms, but a key issue could still prove to be a hurdle in the Nerazzurri’s pursuit of the 28-year-old Tottenham star.

Inter Milan need sales

There were suggestions that Inter Milan would need sales before they could sign their top targets, including Romero and Liverpool’s Curtis Jones. It appears that the report has identified the player they need to offload to bring in the Argentine defender.

That player is Benjamin Pavard, as his salary could prove problematic for Inter Milan in their pursuit of Romero. Hence, the Nerazzurri may need to resolve Pavard’s future before green-lighting a move for Romero, who is understood to have agreed personal terms.