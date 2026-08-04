Barcelona rule out summer move for Cristian Romero, Inter Milan push on

Inter Milan will have a clear run in the race to sign 28-year-old Argentine international Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to a report by Football Insider, Cristian Romero has been the subject of interest from Barcelona. The reigning La Liga champions are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window. However, they have ruled out a move for the 28-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defender due to the North London club’s lofty demands.

With Barcelona unable to afford a deal to sign the South American defender, the door has opened for rival suitors to quickly secure an agreement. That rival suitor may be Inter Milan, as per Fabrizio Romano, the Nerazzurri will make a “final decision” on signing Romero, whose salary may prove to be an issue, though he is demanding the same wages he currently earns at Tottenham.

Cristian Romero and his topsy-turvy Tottenham spell

Cristian Romero has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Atalanta. Spurs initially signed the 28-year-old on loan for the 2021/22 season before completing a permanent move in August 2022. The player featured prominently as Tottenham won the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League, and he has also achieved considerable success with Argentina in international multi-nation tournaments.

The Argentine international has made over 150 appearances for the club while contributing 13 goals and 7 assists. However, Romero’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been uncertain since the conclusion of Tottenham’s 2025/26 campaign. The situation has attracted attention from several high-profile European clubs.

What next for Cristian Romero?

Inter Milan will pursue another centre-back despite completing a Bosman move for John Stones. The Serie A champions have parted ways with Francesco Acerbi and Stefan de Vrij, and they needed to sign two new centre-backs this summer. Additionally, Alessandro Bastoni reportedly faces an uncertain future at San Siro amid his links with Premier League bigwigs.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s interest in Cristian Romero has been understandable, given their underlying defensive gaps: Andreas Christensen has been hampered by fitness issues despite recently renewing his contract, and Ronald Araujo has been inconsistent in recent seasons, compelling Barcelona to identify a reliable centre-back partnership for Pau Cubarsi.

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Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that Inter Milan and Tottenham have reached an agreement in principle for a summer deal. With wages proving to be the only remaining stumbling block after Barcelona’s withdrawal from the race to sign the Argentine international, the Nerazzurri can take some time before reaching a final decision.