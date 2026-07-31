Inter Milan reach agreement in principle to sign Cristian Romero, personal terms a hurdle.

Inter Milan are showing no signs of slowing down in the transfer market as they continue strengthening Cristian Chivu’s squad ahead of the new season. After reinforcing the heart of their defence, the Nerazzurri remain determined to add another elite centre-back, believing further investment at the back will be crucial to their ambitions in Serie A and the Champions League.

Attention has now turned towards one of the Premier League’s most accomplished defenders, although completing the deal is proving more complicated than agreeing a transfer fee. According to Gazzetta.it, Inter have reached an agreement in principle with Tottenham Hotspur over the valuation of Cristian Romero, with the Argentine defender now emerging as the club’s primary defensive target. However, personal terms remain the major obstacle preventing the transfer from being finalised.

Salary demands hold up Romero move

Inter have reportedly succeeded in closing the gap with Tottenham regarding Romero’s transfer valuation. The North London club had initially been seeking around €40 million, but discussions between the two clubs have progressed to the point where an agreement on the transfer fee has effectively been reached.

The biggest issue is now the player’s wage demands as Romero is seeking a salary worth €8 million net per season, a figure that currently exceeds what Inter are prepared to offer. Negotiations are expected to continue as the Italian giants attempt to find a compromise that satisfies both parties.

The defender’s situation at Tottenham has also changed significantly as Romero has fallen out of favour under Roberto De Zerbi, increasing the likelihood that Spurs could sanction his departure if the remaining contractual details can be resolved.

A defensive overhaul on the cards?

Inter recently strengthened their defence with the arrival of John Stones, but the club have no intention of stopping there. Rather than replacing only the departed Francesco Acerbi and Stefan de Vrij, the Nerazzurri are aiming to build one of the strongest defensive units in Europe.

Ben Pavard’s future could also influence proceedings as the French defender has returned to Inter following Marseille’s decision not to complete a permanent transfer, but he remains available for the right offer due in part to his substantial salary. Whether the Alessandro Bastoni equation will also come into play remains to be seen.

Inter have already completed the difficult part by reportedly agreeing a valuation with Tottenham. Personal terms are often easier to negotiate than transfer fees, but Romero’s reported €8 million net salary demands are substantial and could still derail the move. Much may also depend on Bastoni’s future. If Inter receive a significant offer for the Italian international, finding the financial room to meet Romero’s expectations becomes considerably easier. Until then, this remains a deal that is close—but not yet complete.