Inter Milan need to sell players to afford Curtis Jones, Cristian Romero deals

Inter Milan’s interest in Curtis Jones and Cristian Romero remains genuine, but the Serie A champions must first create room in their budget before advancing either deal.

Both Premier League players are high on Inter’s shortlist, yet the financial requirements involved currently exceed what the club can comfortably commit without completing significant sales. According to Sky in Italy, Inter remain apart from Liverpool over the valuation of Jones, while the overall cost of signing Romero, including his salary demands, is presently considered too expensive.

Pavard sale could unlock Romero move

Romero is viewed as a major defensive target, but his potential arrival is closely tied to Benjamin Pavard’s future. The French defender remains available for transfer, and Inter believe his departure could free up the necessary funds and wage space to pursue the Tottenham centre-back.

Romero’s package is not limited to the transfer fee. His salary expectations would also represent a substantial commitment, making a deal difficult unless Inter first remove one of their higher earners from the squad. The Argentine remains an attractive option because of his aggression, leadership and experience in both Serie A and the Premier League. However, Inter cannot proceed at the current cost without reshaping their defensive department.

Asllani and Frattesi exits key for Jones

A move for Jones depends on different departures as Kristjan Asllani and Davide Frattesi are the players most likely to be sold if Inter decide to make a serious push for the Liverpool midfielder.

Jones is highly rated by the Nerazzurri because of his versatility and ability to operate in several roles across the middle of the pitch. However, Liverpool’s valuation remains higher than Inter’s current position. Selling Asllani and Frattesi would not only raise funds but also create space in Cristian Chivu’s midfield for another technically gifted option.

Until those outgoing deals progress, Inter’s pursuit of Jones is likely to remain at the exploratory stage rather than becoming a formal negotiation. The Italian club’s transfer plan appears clear, but it depends entirely on their ability to sell first.

Pavard’s departure could make signing Romero financially possible, while moving on Asllani and Frattesi would create the budget and squad space required for Jones. Both targets would improve Chivu’s team, but attempting to sign them before completing outgoing business would place too much pressure on the club’s finances. The next phase of Inter’s window will therefore be shaped more by departures than arrivals.