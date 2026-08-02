Liverpool refusing to budge from €40 million price for for Curtis Jones, Inter Milan optimistic of summer deal

Inter Milan are confident about securing the services of Curtis Jones, despite Liverpool standing firm on their €40 million asking price.

According to Corriere dello Sport via SportWitness, Liverpool will not budge from their €40 million valuation of Curtis Jones, despite Inter Milan’s sustained interest. However, there is still growing optimism that a deal can be struck before the summer transfer window closes, as reported by TEAMTalk.

The Italian outfit first attempted to sign the versatile midfielder during the January transfer window but were unable to convince Liverpool to negotiate. Their interest has not faded in the months since, and Jones has once again emerged as Cristian Chivu’s top midfield target.

Chivu believes the England international has the quality to significantly strengthen Inter’s midfield. The Nerazzurri have therefore continued working behind the scenes to keep negotiations alive, even after seeing an initial €25 million bid rejected by Liverpool.

Inter are now exploring an improved package worth around €30 million in the hope of bridging the gap between the two clubs. However, Liverpool have so far shown little willingness to lower their demands.

The Reds continue to value Jones at €40 million despite the fact that his contract expires in 2027. That situation has naturally increased speculation surrounding his future, with Liverpool aware that failing to agree a new deal could eventually weaken their negotiating position.

Inter, meanwhile, are expected to make another push once they complete the sale of Davide Frattesi, who has asked to leave the club this summer.

Jones could eventually end up leaving Liverpool

Although Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola is understood to be a huge admirer of Jones and would ideally like to keep him at Anfield, there is also recognition internally that the situation should be resolved sooner rather than later.

Jones has been part of Liverpool’s senior setup since 2020. While he has consistently been an important member of the squad, he has rarely established himself as an undisputed starter despite his versatility.

Last season, the 25-year-old made 49 appearances, clocking 2,850 minutes and contributing towards six goals. Naturally a central midfielder, Jones can operate on the wing or fill in at full-back, making him one of the Merseyside club’s most adaptable players.

Despite his usefulness, the England international is believed to be open to a fresh challenge. Inter’s persistence has reportedly encouraged Jones, who is understood to feel the move to San Siro could offer him a greater opportunity to become a regular starter than remaining at Liverpool.