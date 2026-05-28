Tottenham in transfer tussle to sign Davide Frattesi, price revealed

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 26-year-old Italian international Davide Frattesi from Inter Milan this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet FC Inter News, Davide Frattesi is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the upcoming transfer window and have set their sights on the 26-year-old Inter Milan midfielder.

The update by FC Inter News has revealed that a summer departure is likely, with Inter Milan demanding €25 million to part ways with him in the coming months. Meanwhile, Tottenham will face stiff competition from Nottingham Forest for his signature.

How has Davide Frattesi fared at Inter Milan?

Davide Frattesi has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Inter Milan from Sassuolo. The Nerazzurri initially signed the 26-year-old on a season-long loan deal in July 2023 before completing a permanent move 12 months later. However, the player has not earned consistent playing time in the middle of the park despite playing under multiple managers in the last three seasons.

The struggles have continued in the 2025/26 season, as the Italian international has managed only 1,133 minutes of game time in 33 appearances across all competitions thus far. However, his stock remains high. Premier League outfits, in particular, have been keen on signing him for a long time, with Tottenham Hotspur among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling?

Davide Frattesi has been on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest is understandable, as the Lilywhites are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder this summer. Yves Bissouma has no future at the North London club, and he will leave as a free agent this summer.

While Joao Palhinha’s future has also been uncertain, the Portuguese international recently reaffirmed his commitment to the club. Nevertheless, Tottenham must dip into the market for a versatile midfielder, with Frattesi emerging as a viable target. With the former Sassuolo midfielder ready to leave Inter Milan, a summer move may be possible.

Inter Milan’s asking price of €25 million adds to Frattesi’s appeal as a cost-effective addition to the Tottenham midfield. Roberto De Zerbi’s familiarity with him from their time at Sassuolo could make a reunion attractive for Tottenham, who need midfield reinforcement. The Italian midfielder’s technical qualities and work rate under a manager who has shaped his development offer a credible tactical fit for the club’s midfield refresh.