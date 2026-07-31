Inter Milan ready to offer €35 million to sign Curtis Jones

Inter Milan have indicated their willingness to make a €35 million offer for Curtis Jones, with Liverpool likely to continue valuing the midfielder significantly higher.

Inter Milan could return with a reported third offer for Curtis Jones, according to Ben Jacobs, who reports that the Nerazzuri could push their valuation up to the €35 million mark against Liverpool’s stance of a minimum €40 million, thus nunderscoring the player’s perceived willingness to join the Italian champions.

The Nerazzurri have indicated a willingness to pay up to €35 million for the midfielder, building on earlier bids: Liverpool rejected a €20 million offer with €5 million in add-ons, and reportedly declined a second bid worth €32 million. Liverpool continues to value Jones at around €40 million or potentially higher.

With 225 games for Liverpool, the only club he has represented, has a year left on his deal, Jones is a homegrown asset whose future remains uncertain. Having courted interest from Inter Milan since last January, the Italian champions are making concrete efforts to bring the midfielder to the San Siro.

Nerazzurri prepare €35m bid

Inter Milan are clearly not giving up on the prospect of signing Jones, despite multiple rejections from Liverpool. The early indication pointed towards the Nerazzurri exploring a cut-price deal; however, they are now prepared to make an improved offer and have indicated the possibility of reaching the €35 million mark for Jones.

Whether that threshold proves sufficient remains unclear, as Liverpool have yet to respond to an offer below their €40 million asking price. Per Jacobs, Liverpool could even increase their valuation to €50 million.

Inter Milan were expected to reignite their pursuit after earlier talks cooled. Even the €35 million offer remains informal, transmitted through intermediaries. The Nerazzurri are expected to prepare a formal bid only after verbal dialogue with people associated with Liverpool and the player.

What next for Curtis Jones?

While consistent reporting around Inter Milan’s interest and the possibility of a third offer suggests a willingness from the €40 million-rated Liverpool utility man to make the move, Jones has not publicly indicated any desire to leave his boyhood club.

Liverpool reportedly pondered reopening contract talks with the midfielder; should that happen, Inter Milan’s pursuit would likely stall. Inter Milan’s next move will depend on whether Liverpool accepts a bid below their €40 million valuation.