Liverpool reject €20 million Inter Milan bid for Curtis Jones

Liverpool have rejected an offer from Inter Milan for key target Curtis Jones, with their manager, Cristian Chivu, in awe of his talents.

According to Fichajes, Inter Milan have seen a €20 million bid for Curtis Jones rejected by Liverpool. The future of the English midfielder remains unclear following the sacking of Arne Slot, but the Nerazzurri could continue their pursuit as Liverpool are expected to demand significantly more for their homegrown star.

Curtis Jones was a surprise target for Inter Milan back in January following his issues within the Liverpool setup under Arne Slot. The homegrown star was widely expected to leave the club in the summer, but things might have changed behind the scenes following the departure of the Dutch manager.

It is not clear if Jones is now angling to stay, as he seeks to become an important part of the team. The status of being a rotational player may not suit his career if he were to continue at Liverpool, which has given Inter Milan hope. As Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness reports, their manager, Cristian Chivu, is very keen on the English midfielder.

Liverpool to sell Curtis Jones?

Inter Milan have reportedly failed with a €20 million bid to sign Jones, which raises the question of how much it will take to secure the England international. Multiple reports have suggested different price ranges, with Gazzetta dello Sport claiming it could be around €30 million, while another report states it could be as much as €40 million.

Considering the credibility of those reports, there is a significant valuation gap between what Inter Milan are currently willing to pay and what Liverpool want. The Serie A champions have already held talks for Jones as per reports, and they may have presented a clear role to the midfielder for his consideration.

What next for Curtis Jones?

With the 25-year-old Liverpool utility man unlikely to cement a regular starting role, there is a strong possibility he could leave. With his contract entering its final year, Inter Milan are sensing an opportunity to bring him to the club at a reasonable price, while others like Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also rumoured to be interested.

Overall, if Jones decides to leave Liverpool, he will not be short of offers, with Inter Milan currently appearing as the front-runners in the race. As per Gazzetta dello Sport, Cristian Chivu is very keen on bringing him to San Siro, with suggestions that the Nerazzurri lack a player with his profile, potentially pointing to a starting role for Jones. So, amid uncertainty surrounding the futures of Davide Frattesi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Englishman can be a top-class addition.