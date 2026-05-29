Inter Milan hold initial talks to sign Curtis Jones, price revealed

Inter Milan will look to sign 25-year-old English international Curtis Jones from Liverpool, with the two clubs initiating discussions for a summer deal.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tuttosport, Curtis Jones is the subject of interest from Inter Milan. The Serie A champions are eager to reinforce their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, and they are working on a deal to sign the 25-year-old Liverpool utility man.

The Tuttosport report has shed light on preliminary talks between Inter Milan’s Piero Ausilio and Liverpool’s Richard Hughes during a party celebrating the 30th anniversary of Federico Pastollero’s agency. While talks have begun between the two clubs, the Reds have slapped a price tag worth €40 million on the Englishman.

How has Curtis Jones fared as a senior Liverpool star?

Curtis Jones has established himself as a dependable asset for Liverpool since breaking into the first-team squad at Anfield. The homegrown player has proven his worth through versatility, featuring across defensive, midfield, and attacking positions depending on tactical needs. Although he has not been an undisputed first-choice starter for the Reds, the 25-year-old has consistently delivered when called upon.

Jones has made over 200 appearances for Liverpool while contributing 22 goals and 25 assists. However, the versatile English midfielder’s future at Anfield remains uncertain, as he will enter the final year of his contract in July. This contract situation has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, including Inter Milan, who view him as an immediate acquisition target.

Will Inter Milan seal Curtis Jones transfer this summer?

Curtis Jones has reportedly been on Inter Milan’s radar for several months. The continued interest makes sense, as Davide Frattesi faces an uncertain future at San Siro after struggling for regular game time this season. Additionally, Henrikh Mkhitaryan is in the twilight of his career, while several other midfielders aged 30 or older may leave the Italian club this summer.

Several candidates have thus emerged on the Serie A leaders’ wishlist, with Jones also reportedly a viable target. The Liverpool midfielder’s ability on the ball will provide much-needed progression from the middle of the park that Inter have lacked against elite opponents. The Serie A champions are ready to intensify their efforts to sign the Englishman this summer, and the preliminary talks are indicative of that.

However, with Liverpool defining €40 million as the starting point for negotiations, Inter Milan must put in some effort to drive the price down. The Italian giants believe the English midfielder’s contract situation works in their favour. Additionally, the player is reportedly ready to join the Nerazzurri this summer, which boosts the club’s prospects.