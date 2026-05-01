Curtis Jones gives approval for Inter Milan move

Liverpool utility man Curtis Jones has reportedly given his approval to Inter Milan ahead of a possible switch to San Siro in the summer transfer window.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari on Sportitalia, Liverpool utility man Curtis Jones is the subject of interest from Inter Milan. The Serie A giants are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the coming months, and they have been working on a deal to sign the 25-year-old for several months.

The latest report has brought good news for Inter Milan, as Jones and his entourage have given the green light for a summer move. The Nerazzurri will aim to seal a permanent move for the Englishman in the upcoming transfer window after attempting to secure a loan deal in January.

How has Curtis Jones fared as a senior Liverpool star?

Curtis Jones has established himself as a dependable asset for Liverpool since breaking into the first-team squad at Anfield. Born in Liverpool, the 25-year-old spent his formative years in his home city and graduated into the senior setup over half a dozen years ago. The homegrown player has proven his worth through versatility, featuring across midfield and attacking positions depending on tactical needs. Although he has not been an undisputed first-choice starter, Jones has consistently delivered when called upon.

The English international has been valuable due to his ability to play multiple roles in the midfield and attacking areas. Jones has made over 200 appearances for Liverpool while contributing 21 goals and 25 assists. However, his future at Anfield remains uncertain, as he will enter the final year of his contract in July. This contract situation has stimulated interest from several clubs, including Inter Milan, who view him as an immediate acquisition target.

Will Inter Milan seal Curtis Jones transfer this summer?

Curtis Jones has been on Inter Milan’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest is understandable, as Davide Frattesi faces uncertainty at San Siro after struggling for regular game time this season. Additionally, Henrikh Mkhitaryan is in the twilight of his career, while several other midfielders are aged 30 or older or face uncertain futures at the club.

Several candidates, including Andrey Santos, have emerged on the Serie A leaders’ wishlist, with Jones also a viable target. Inter Milan are ready to complete a permanent move for the English midfielder this summer.

With Jones prepared to move to San Siro in the coming months, the club’s next step will be to test Liverpool’s resolve with a bid and convince the Merseyside outfit to accept a summer offer. A summer deal may materialize unless the Reds tie the 25-year-old Englishman to a new contract.