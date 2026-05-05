Newcastle United rival Aston Villa, Inter Milan in Curtis Jones race

Newcastle United have entered the race for Curtis Jones, with the Liverpool midfielder attracting considerable interest in the market.

Curtis Jones could evaluate his future at Liverpool amid concerns that he could leave for a new challenge. Inter Milan remain the favourites for the midfielder, although, as TeamTalk reports, Newcastle United have entered the race and are ready to challenge rivals, including Aston Villa, for the England international.

Curtis Jones could leave Liverpool in the summer following a turbulent time at the club, especially under Arne Slot. The Merseyside boss has not selected the player as much as he would have liked, which led to links to Inter Milan back in the January window.

Inter Milan could be the favourites to sign Jones ahead of the summer, with the player open to trying out a new challenge. However, there are some English suitors ready to trouble the Italian giants, as Liverpool are likely to sell, considering the 25-year-old’s deal expires in the summer.

Aston Villa are also interested, as Unai Emery plans to bring in a new midfielder in the summer. Given Jones’ contractual situation, there is a chance the Birmingham giants could sign him at a cut-price deal, with the 25-year-old Liverpool utility man likely to suit what the club wants from a new midfielder.

Newcastle United had also held an interest before, and now they are ready to pursue his signature seriously. Reports are linking Sandro Tonali with an exit amid growing interest in the Italian international, as Jones might seem like a good addition to keep the quality intact in the middle.

Will Liverpool Sell Curtis Jones?

Liverpool are planning on bringing in a new midfielder in the summer amid links to Adam Wharton, among other names in the market. Given that there are not many updates on Jones’ potential new contract, there is a high chance the 25-year-old could leave in the summer for a new challenge.

It remains to be seen whether he would prefer to try out at another Premier League club or make the switch to Italy, where newly crowned Serie A champions Inter Milan are eagerly waiting. Liverpool have not indicated how much they would want for their homegrown star, which might be modest enough given the midfielder’s contract situation.