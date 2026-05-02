Liverpool in advanced talks to sign Adam Wharton

Liverpool are advancing in talks for the signing of Adam Wharton to reinforce their midfield options, as per reports in the Spanish media.

Spanish outlet Marca have run a report which states Liverpool are advancing for Adam Wharton ahead of the summer. The Reds have been keen to land a top-drawer midfielder to stabilise their setup, with the Crystal Palace star appearing to be their top target.

Liverpool have been looking to sign a strong midfielder for several years, probably since Fabinho’s departure. Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister proved their worth last season, leading the team to a league title, but their deficiencies in the position were evident in the current campaign, as Liverpool are now fighting for a top-four place instead.

A new midfielder is firmly on the agenda of the club, who also failed to sign Martin Zubimendi two summers ago. Liverpool needs a big presence in the middle as Arne Slot eyes a title challenge next season, with the club now stepping up their interest in Adam Wharton.

The England international is widely viewed as someone who suits their style, and Liverpool are not alone in the race. Manchester United and Real Madrid are credited with an interest, although the report in the Spanish outlet states it is the Reds that are advancing in the background.

Whether that is directly with Crystal Palace or on the player’s side is the question, but they are interested in Wharton. There will be eyes on the price that the Eagles might demand for their 22-year-old English midfield sensation, but Liverpool are in a position to invest heavily in the position.

Is Wharton the right choice for Liverpool?

Wharton is expected to leave Crystal Palace in the summer, and he could do so by helping the team win the UEFA Europa Conference League, should things go to plan. As for Liverpool, they need someone who could help stabilise the position in front of their back four, and the Palace star fits the bill.

There is no certainty he will be an absolute success at Anfield, but given his performances in the role under Oliver Glasner, it appears he could fit into Arne Slot’s plans. The price point will be key, as will the competition, but if Liverpool are indeed in the advanced stages of negotiations, then it must only be a matter of time before they strike an agreement for the England international.