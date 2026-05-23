Inter Milan lead race to sign Curtis Jones, summer deal possible

Aston Villa and Newcastle United have fallen behind Inter Milan in the race to sign 25-year-old Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones this summer.

A report by TEAMtalk has revealed that Curtis Jones is open to joining moving to Italy in the upcoming transfer window, with Inter Milan going into pole position to sign him. While Aston Villa and Newcastle United “maintain strong interest” in the Liverpool utility man, his preference to join a Serie A club has left them in a spot of bother.

How has Curtis Jones fared as a senior Liverpool star?

Curtis Jones has established himself as a dependable asset for Liverpool since breaking into the first-team squad at Anfield. The homegrown player has proven his worth through versatility, featuring across defensive, midfield, and attacking positions depending on tactical needs. Although he has not been an undisputed first-choice starter, the 25-year-old has consistently delivered when called upon.

Jones has made over 200 appearances for Liverpool while contributing 21 goals and 25 assists. However, the English midfielder’s future at Anfield remains uncertain, as he will enter the final year of his contract in July. This situation has stimulated interest from several clubs, including Inter Milan, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United, who view him as an immediate acquisition target.

Will Jones leave Liverpool this summer?

Aston Villa will dip into the market for a versatile midfielder this summer, as Ross Barkley faces an uncertain future at Villa Park after struggling with fitness issues in recent seasons. Additionally, Boubacar Kamara is in the treatment room with a second long-term knee injury during his stint with the West Midlands outfit.

Meanwhile, Curtis Jones has been on Inter Milan’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest makes sense, as Davide Frattesi faces uncertainty at San Siro after struggling for regular game time this season. Additionally, Henrikh Mkhitaryan is in the twilight of his career, while several other midfielders are aged 30 or older or face uncertain futures at the club. Jones has thus emerged as a viable target for Inter Milan.

As for Newcastle United, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes face an uncertain future at St. James’ Park ahead of the summer. The former, in particular, has seen widespread speculation surrounding his future, with several Premier League vying for his signature.

With Jones prepared to move to San Siro in the coming months, Inter Milan’s next challenge is securing Liverpool’s agreement on a fee and terms. Aston Villa and Newcastle United are now unlikely alternatives and must pursue other targets.