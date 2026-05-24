Liverpool want €40 million to sell Curtis Jones

Liverpool have set a €40 million asking price for their homegrown midfielder, with clubs like Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur chasing his signature.

Liverpool are expected to undergo another significant transfer window to address the issues from what was a disappointing season. Alongside incoming signings, the club will once again look to balance their spending through player sales, having now placed a €40 million valuation on homegrown midfielder Curtis Jones as reported on Caught Offside.

Curtis Jones was close to leaving Liverpool in January, with Inter Milan emerging as a potential destination. The Nerazzurri are still believed to be leading the race heading into the summer, as the Merseyside club remains open to selling the versatile midfielder for the right price.

Liverpool are aware of the level of interest Jones is attracting and have therefore set a €40 million asking price amid links to Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Inter Milan. Whether clubs will be willing to meet that valuation for a player entering the final year of his contract at Anfield remains uncertain. However, there is a strong possibility that the English midfielder could depart during the upcoming transfer window.

Aston Villa and Tottenham on Curtis Jones’ trail?

Aston Villa have shown interest in Jones, driven by both his talent and the potential to secure him at a reduced fee. Unai Emery is expected to strengthen his midfield and other key areas as he prepares for a return to the Champions League alongside another demanding top-four or top-five race next season. Signing a player like the 25-year-old Liverpool utility man could prove to be a smart move, provided he fits within their financial plans.

Tottenham are also keen on Jones, although their immediate priority remains avoiding relegation. Should they secure their Premier League status, the club is already planning for a major summer overhaul. Adding a midfielder of Jones’ quality would align with those ambitions. In theory, if the 25-year-old were to make the move to north London, he could potentially be joined by current teammate Andrew Robertson if reports are to be believed.

Why are Liverpool selling Curtis Jones?

Jones has been a productive player for Liverpool, despite struggling to secure a consistent starting role under both Arne Slot and former manager Jürgen Klopp. With just one year remaining on his contract, Liverpool are aiming to generate at least €40 million from his sale. Even if they accept a lower fee, the transfer would still represent pure profit on their financial books.

That revenue could significantly boost their transfer budget as Liverpool prepares to make key signings ahead of the new season. Whether allowing Jones to leave without offering a new deal proves to be a strategic misstep will become clearer over time, as he has remained a reliable—if not spectacular—option for the club.