Tottenham could join Inter Milan in Curtis Jones chase

Tottenham Hotspur could rival Inter Milan in their pursuit of Liverpool midfield sensation Curtis Jones.

According to a report from The Times, Tottenham could enter the race for the signature of Curtis Jones. The North London club could rival Inter Milan, who are set to revive their interest in the Liverpool midfielder, who is valued at about £35 million.

Jones has been a part of the Liverpool setup since his childhood days. He came up the ranks at some pace and has been a part of their first team since 2020. The 25-year-old has been involved in 48 matches this term and has contributed towards five goals in 2,760 minutes.

Despite having a decent role in the team under Arne Slot, the English international finds himself at a career crossroads. While these are the most minutes he has had in a single season, he is unlikely to become a regular starter next season. As a result, the versatile midfielder could actually look for a move away.

He might prefer joining a club that can guarantee him regular first-team action. With his contract running out in 12 months, his future is certainly one to keep an eye. The Reds are not actively pushing to renew his terms, and they are open to a departure if their demands are met.

European duo are after Curtis Jones

Inter Milan are one of the clubs that are keen on his signature. The Italian giants wanted to acquire his services in the winter window on loan with a buy option. While things didn’t work out for them back then, the Serie A outfit are set to return this summer.

Not only can he help replace Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who could leave the club at the end of the season, but he could also provide competition to Denzel Dumfries at right-back. Jones could also feature on the flanks as well as in different roles in the centre of the park.

Apart from his ball-playing abilities, his versatility is one of the major reasons why Inter are looking to revive their interest. Meanwhile, Tottenham could join them in their pursuit, as reinforcing their midfield is a top priority for Roberto De Zerbi.

Spurs also had a look at him in January, but ended up opting for Conor Gallagher instead. While they have quality options in midfield, De Zerbi wants more competition and would love to have a versatile player like Jones in his ranks. However, a lot will depend on whether they manage to survive the drop.