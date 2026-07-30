Inter Milan could reignite Curtis Jones move after stalled talks

Inter Milan are expected to remain active in the transfer market despite already strengthening their defence this summer.

Having addressed one of their biggest priorities at the back, the Serie A giants are now reassessing how best to invest the remainder of their transfer budget as they continue building a squad capable of challenging on multiple fronts. While defensive reinforcements have reduced the urgency in one area, attention is increasingly shifting towards midfield, where a familiar Premier League target has once again emerged.

According to Gazzetta.it, Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is back under consideration after previous negotiations stalled, with Inter prepared to revisit a move in the coming days. The England international has long been admired by the Nerazzurri hierarchy, while head coach Cristian Chivu reportedly views the versatile midfielder as an ideal fit for his preferred 3-5-2 system.

Stones arrival changes Inter’s priorities

Inter’s recent move for John Stones has significantly reshaped the club’s transfer plans. The England defender is expected to join on a two-year contract worth around €4 million net per season, with the overall financial commitment largely consisting of wages and agent commissions rather than a substantial transfer fee.

As a result, the club still retains a sizeable portion of the approximately €40 million originally allocated for summer recruitment. Stones’ arrival has also reduced the need to pursue Tottenham defender Cristian Romero.

Although communication with Spurs and the Argentine’s representatives has not completely stopped, the deal has lost momentum due to Tottenham’s valuation and Romero’s salary demands. Inter could revisit the move later in the transfer window if circumstances change, but for now the focus has shifted elsewhere.

Jones remains Inter’s preferred midfield target

Curtis Jones has never disappeared from Inter’s shortlist and while contacts with Liverpool cooled after an initial offer was rejected several weeks ago, but the Italian club’s admiration for the 25-year-old remains unchanged.

Jones is valued for his versatility, technical ability and tactical intelligence, qualities that Inter believe would translate well into Serie A. The player remains interested in beginning a new chapter in Italy, giving Inter encouragement should they decide to reopen formal discussions.

Alongside their midfield plans, the Nerazzurri continue searching for greater quality on the right flank after underwhelming performances from Luis Henrique and ongoing experiments involving Diouf.However, Jones appears to be the standout priority as Inter prepare for the next phase of their summer business.

Curtis Jones would represent a smart addition for Inter. His versatility allows him to operate in several midfield roles, and his composure in possession suits the tactical demands of Italian football. Liverpool may still be reluctant to sanction his departure, particularly if they value him as an important squad player, but Inter’s renewed interest makes sense after strengthening their defence. Whether negotiations progress will likely depend on Liverpool’s willingness to negotiate rather than any lack of conviction from the Italian club.