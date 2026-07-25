Inter Milan going all out to sign Cristian Romero, preparing lucrative contract offer

Inter Milan are preparing a lucrative contract offer as they look to lure Tottenham defensive mainstay Cristian Romero to Serie A.

Inter Milan are targeting Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero, with the Serie A giants prepared to table a lucrative contract in an effort to tempt the Argentina international to Italy, as per FC Inter News.

Romero has emerged as a priority target for the Nerazzurri, who believe his familiarity with Serie A could give them an edge in a deal that is already shaping up to be a complicated one. According to TEAMtalk, direct talks are expected to resume next week.

Inter have already opened contact with the player’s camp and Tottenham as they map out the structure of a potential move. The 28-year-old is understood to be open to a move away, where he previously made his name with Genoa and Atalanta.

Inter’s approach for Romero

Inter’s interest is not casual. The Serie A champions have temporarily paused discussions on other defensive targets, underlining how highly they rate the Spurs captain. Their plan is to offer him a long-term contract and premium salary, betting a starring role will tempt him to San Siro.

Aggressive and experienced in Serie A, Romero would step in as a proven leader for Inter’s defence. The Nerazzurri also view him as a player who could step into a major responsibility straight away, rather than needing time to settle. He could even replace the exit-linked Alessandro Bastoni, if he does end up leaving.

Spurs’ valuation and stance

Tottenham, however, are not prepared to give him away cheaply. Their valuation is around €50 million, and they are willing to sanction a sale only if that price is met. Romero remains under contract until 2029, which gives Spurs strong leverage even if the player’s future now appears increasingly uncertain.

Despite struggling with injuries, the centre-back still finished the 2025/26 season with 10 goal contributions in his 32 outings. While he has been integral to their plans, the North London club have already strengthened defensively, with Jan Paul van Hecke arriving as a potential replacement option.

For Romero, the appeal is clear. He knows the league, knows Inter’s ambitions, and could walk into a team built around him. For Inter, this is the kind of ambitious signing that can reshape a defence and send a message to the rest of Serie A. The next round of talks should determine whether Inter can bridge the gap.