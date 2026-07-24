Inter Milan hold direct talks with Cristian Romero amid Barcelona, Chelsea links

Inter Milan have held direct talks with Tottenham’s Cristian Romero as the race to sign the 28-year-old defender intensifies.

Serie A champions Inter Milan are among the clubs pursuing Cristian Romero, with Barcelona and Chelsea also keen on signing the Argentine international as interest in the centre-back mounts following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to an update from Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Romero is expected to leave Tottenham during the current transfer window, with Inter among the clubs actively exploring a deal.

The Nerazzurri have reportedly held discussions with Spurs in recent days, during which the centre-back’s situation was also addressed in negotiations involving Djed Spence. However, the financial demands surrounding Romero remain a significant obstacle.

The Serie A champions are understood to be keen on strengthening their defence after another successful campaign, and Romero has emerged as one of their priority targets thanks to his experience in Serie A and his outstanding performances for both Tottenham and Argentina. Inter’s interest comes at a time when competition for the 28-year-old is growing across Europe.

Barcelona and Chelsea remain keen

Barcelona have maintained their admiration for the defender and continue to monitor his situation closely, although the reigning La Liga champions are expected to make player sales before they can launch a concrete offer. Romero is believed to be one of the defensive reinforcements identified by the Catalan club ahead of the new season.

Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in the Argentine defender. The Premier League giants are expected to remain active in the market as they continue rebuilding their squad, although their pursuit appears to be less advanced than Inter’s at this stage. Per Fichajes, Romero will cost around €50 million this summer.

Inter are hoping their strong relationship with Tottenham and Romero’s previous success in Italian football may give Inter an edge in negotiations, but Barcelona’s interest remains a formidable obstacle.

Chelsea’s financial muscle also ensures they cannot be ruled out despite currently sitting behind their European rivals in the race. With Romero expected to decide his future this summer, Inter’s early direct talks leave Barcelona and Chelsea scrambling to match their offer.