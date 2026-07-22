Inter Milan working on deal to sign Cristian Romero, Barcelona view him as fallback option

Cristian Romero is very likely to be on his way out of Tottenham Hotspur this summer, with multiple top clubs interested in signing the Argentina defender.

According to an update by Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan are actively working on a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero to strengthen their backline ahead of the new season, while Barcelona are keeping a close eye on the situation.

The Serie A giants have identified Romero as one of their priority targets and discussions remain active as they explore the conditions required to convince Tottenham to part ways with one of their most important defenders. Atletico Madrid are also interested in signing the South American.

Romero has established himself as one of the world’s most reliable defenders since arriving at Spurs from Atalanta. His aggressive defensive style, leadership qualities, and ability to play out from the back have made him a key figure for both club and country.

However, securing his signature is unlikely to be straightforward. Tottenham value the Argentina international highly and would be reluctant to lose one of their defensive leaders unless a significant offer arrives.

Barcelona are monitoring developments closely. Romano reports that the Catalan giants see Romero as a backup solution rather than their primary defensive target this summer. The Spanish champions are currently focused on other options, but Romero remains firmly on their shortlist should those pursuits fail to produce an agreement.

What next for Romero?

For Romero, interest from two of Europe’s biggest clubs underlines his reputation as one of the continent’s most reliable defenders. At 28, he is entering what is widely regarded as the peak years of his career, and his combination of experience, physicality and winning mentality makes him an appealing signing for teams chasing major honours.

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Inter Milan’s active negotiations place them ahead of Barcelona, who may accelerate their interest if the Serie A club’s pursuit stalls. Atletico Madrid are keen on securing his signature as well, and they would be willing to pay €47 million. It remains to be seen where he ends up.