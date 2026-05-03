Barcelona eyeing Cristian Romero as Alesandro Bastoni alternative

La Liga champions Barcelona are reportedly considering Cristian Romero as an alternative to Alessandro Bastoni, with Inter Milan’s €70 million asking price pushing them toward a more cost-effective option.

According to a report by SPORT, as relayed by Sport Witness, Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero is the subject of interest from Barcelona. The defending La Liga champions are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the summer transfer window, and they have identified the 28-year-old as “Plan B” due to financial constraints.

Alessandro Bastoni remains Barcelona’s top target. However, Inter Milan’s €70 million asking price has forced the Blaugrana to explore alternatives, as they refuse to exceed €50 million for the Italian international. This budgetary gap has created significant concern at San Siro, with Serie A giants Inter Milan now bracing for the possibility of losing their defensive cornerstone to a transfer rival.

How has Cristian Romero fared at Tottenham?

Cristian Romero has enjoyed a largely successful spell at Tottenham since joining from Atalanta. The North London outfit initially signed the 28-year-old on loan for the 2021/22 season before completing a permanent move in August 2022. The Argentine international featured prominently as Tottenham reached the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League final, and he has also achieved considerable success representing his national team in competitive tournaments.

The Argentine international has made over 150 appearances for the North London club while contributing 13 goals and 7 assists. However, Romero’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium remains uncertain following the club’s disappointing 2025/26 campaign. The situation has attracted attention from several high-profile European institutions, with Barcelona among the prospective suitors competing for his signature.

Will Barcelona complete Cristian Romero transfer?

Barcelona’s interest in Cristian Romero makes strategic sense. The Catalan giants face an uncertain defensive future, with Andreas Christensen’s status at Camp Nou in doubt ahead of the summer transfer window. Additionally, Ronald Araujo has experienced consistency issues in recent seasons, compelling Barcelona to identify a reliable centre-back partnership for Pau Cubarsi and future squad stability.

Several candidates, including Alessandro Bastoni, have emerged on Barcelona’s priority list, with Romero representing a more financially viable option. A summer move appears increasingly feasible, as multiple reports suggest that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is open to a fresh challenge in a new league.

Additionally, Tottenham may consider bids for the 28-year-old Argentine defender as the club prepares for a significant summer overhaul. With Barcelona unwilling to meet Inter Milan’s Bastoni valuation, a transfer for the alternative target could materialize if negotiations progress favorably in the coming weeks.