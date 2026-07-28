John Stones set to join Inter Milan as Premier League clubs beaten

John Stones’s future has become one of the most intriguing stories of the summer transfer window following his departure from Manchester City.

As a free agent after winning six Premier League titles, the England international has attracted widespread interest from across Europe, with several English clubs exploring the possibility of bringing one of the country’s most decorated defenders back into the Premier League.

However, according to Ben Jacobs via X, despite strong domestic interest, the experienced centre-back now appears to be heading towards Serie A, with Inter Milan emerging as the favourites to secure his signature. The Italian giants have accelerated discussions for the 32-year-old, leaving a number of Premier League clubs at risk of missing out on one of the most accomplished free agents available this summer.

Premier League interest fails to produce breakthrough

Liverpool were among the clubs to seriously consider Stones as they searched for greater defensive depth ahead of the new campaign.

Per TEAMtalk, Andoni Iraola is understood to have prioritised the addition of an experienced central defender after injuries disrupted Liverpool’s pre-season preparations. With Virgil van Dijk absent following the World Cup and several defenders unavailable, the Reds explored multiple options, including Stones and Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa. Stones was viewed as an attractive opportunity given his availability on a free transfer and his vast Premier League experience.

Arsenal and Chelsea also held discussions with the England international as they evaluated defensive reinforcements, while interest also arrived from MLS and the Saudi Pro League. Despite those approaches, none of the Premier League clubs have managed to move into a leading position.

Inter Milan move gathers momentum

Inter Milan have now emerged as the club best placed to secure Stones’s signature. The Nerazzurri see the former Manchester City defender as an ideal addition to strengthen an already experienced back line, while Stones is understood to be attracted by the opportunity to experience Serie A after spending his entire senior career in England.

His excellent performances during England’s recent World Cup campaign reaffirmed that he remains capable of competing at the highest level despite entering his thirties. For Liverpool, attention is expected to shift towards alternative defensive targets.

The Merseyside club continue to monitor players including Ezri Konsa, PSG defender Illia Zabarnyi, Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven, Benfica’s Antonio Silva and Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande as they assess further options before the transfer window closes. Meanwhile, Arsenal and Chelsea are also expected to continue pursuing alternative centre-backs after failing to gain an advantage in the race for Stones.

John Stones joining Inter Milan would represent a fascinating move at this stage of his career. Serie A has consistently proved an excellent destination for experienced defenders, and Stones’ intelligence, composure in possession and tactical versatility should make him an excellent fit for Italian football. Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea all had understandable reasons to pursue him, but if Inter complete the deal, they will have secured one of the most accomplished free agents available while denying several Premier League rivals an experienced defensive leader.