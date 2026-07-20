Liverpool define condition to sign Illia Zabarnyi this summer

Liverpool will attempt to sign 23-year-old Ukrainian international Illia Zabarnyi from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Illia Zabarnyi is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain defender.

Per Fichajes, Liverpool will “only make a move if they receive clear indications of a genuine opportunity”. The Premier League giants do not intend to engage in protracted talks that will go nowhere, with “fruitless negotiations” not on their agenda.

Illia Zabarnyi and his PSG problem

Illia Zabarnyi has made gradual progress since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Bournemouth in a deal worth €63 million last summer. The Ligue 1 champions broke the bank to sign the 23-year-old after a sensational 2024/25 Premier League campaign, but he was in and out of the starting lineup in his debut season.

The Ukrainian international managed only 2,780 minutes of game time in 37 outings for PSG this season, starting just two UEFA Champions League games. So, it is hardly surprising that recent reports have suggested there is brewing discontent with his situation at PSG, which may lead to a summer exit. A return to the Premier League may be on the cards in the coming weeks.

Premier League return on the cards?

Illia Zabarnyi was reportedly a target for Liverpool before he joined PSG last summer. The continued interest is understandable, as the Reds need a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, who has entered the twilight of his career. Additionally, Joe Gomez has struggled with persistent fitness issues throughout his spell with the Merseyside club.

However, the most pressing requirement is procuring a long-term replacement for Ibrahima Konate, with the French international completing a Bosman move to Real Madrid. Zabarnyi has thus emerged as a viable target, with recent reports claiming Andoni Iraola is a driving force behind the chase. The PSG defender has the ideal age profile to be van Dijk’s long-term replacement while initially starting alongside him next season.

Also Read: Andoni Iraola is exactly what Liverpool need after Arne Slot: Here’s Why

With Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni in tow, the Ukrainian international can form the long-term central defensive core for Liverpool. His previous Premier League experience with Bournemouth should ensure a smooth acclimatisation at Anfield. However, with the Merseyside club circumspect towards launching a bid unless the conditions are favourable, a summer deal may not materialise.