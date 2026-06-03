Andoni Iraola pushing Liverpool to sign Illia Zabarnyi

Andoni Iraola is reportedly interested in a reunion with Illia Zabarnyi and is pushing Liverpool to sign the PSG and Ukrainian star.

Andoni Iraola is inching closer to becoming the new Liverpool manager and succeeding Arne Slot, with the Spaniard now set to stamp his authority on transfers. The former Bournemouth manager is reportedly pushing to reunite with his former player and key PSG defender, Illia Zabarnyi, according to Fichajes, as the Merseysiders are short of central defenders.

Liverpool have been dealt a blow following the news of Ibrahima Konate’s departure. The French defender is now reportedly closing in on a move to Real Madrid, and over at Anfield, they may have to find a replacement despite their pre-agreed deal for Jeremy Jacquet.

Andoni Iraola is expected to become Liverpool’s new manager, and he is eager to bring in a notable defender with experience and knowledge of the Premier League. An earlier report linked Liverpool with Dean Huijsen, with questions raised about his future at Real Madrid as well as the fact that he played under Iraola during the 2024/25 season.

Why does Andoni Iraola want Illia Zabarnyi?

Another report has now linked Iraola with one of his former Bournemouth defenders, as Liverpool are reportedly chasing Illia Zabarnyi from PSG. The current story insists that the incoming Liverpool manager is pushing to bring the 57-cap Ukrainian international to Anfield in a bid to replace Konate.

Signing Zabarnyi will prove challenging for Liverpool, but they could be ready to make a substantial investment to sign the Ukrainian, who cost PSG €63 million last summer. Iraola would also view a reunion as beneficial, given his familiarity with the player, while also being able to offer him a key role on his side, something the defender has not fully managed at PSG.

What are PSG thinking about Illia Zabarnyi?

Zabarnyi was signed as a quality option in this PSG side, who did not hesitate to pay a big fee for him. The perception is that the 23-year-old is not a first-choice defender for the Parisians, as Marquinhos starts alongside Willian Pacho. Interestingly, however, Zabarnyi has played more minutes than the Brazilian, as per FB Ref, and ranks seventh at the French side this season for minutes across all competitions.

PSG could be open to selling the player if there are significant offers on the table. Liverpool could be interested regardless of the report’s credibility, as they do need a key defender to partner Virgil van Dijk following Konate’s departure. It remains to be seen whether a deal is viable, as PSG could play a key role given that they have the Ukrainian star tied down to a long-term contract.