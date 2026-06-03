Andoni Iraola wants Liverpool to sign Dean Huijsen

Andoni Iraola is actively pushing Liverpool to reunite him with 21-year-old Spanish international Dean Huijsen by signing him from Real Madrid this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Dean Huijsen is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old Real Madrid defensive prospect.

Per Fichajes, Andoni Iraola is the driving force behind the Merseyside club’s move for the Spaniard, as he wants to reunite with his former Bournemouth charge at Anfield ahead of the 2026/27 season. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will demand around €70 million to part ways with the promising but struggling centre-back in the coming weeks.

How has Dean Huijsen fared at Real Madrid?

Dean Huijsen has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Real Madrid from Bournemouth in a deal worth €62 million last summer. The 21-year-old arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu with lofty expectations after being one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League in the 2024/25 season. However, he could not perform as consistently in his debut campaign with Los Blancos.

While the Spanish international managed over 3,000 minutes of game time in 40 appearances in all competitions this past season, he was in and out of the starting lineup. Perhaps, the conflicts behind the scenes at Real Madrid affected his form. However, his inconsistent displays have cost him a spot in Spain’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What’s next for Huijsen?

A summer move away from Real Madrid may be on the cards amid Liverpool’s emerging interest. The Reds were reportedly keen on signing the Amsterdam-born defender last summer before he joined Los Blancos. The continued interest makes sense, as Ibrahima Konate has decided to leave as a free agent this summer.

While Konate’s impending departure creates a void, the Premier League giants are also worried about Virgil van Dijk’s advancing age, with the veteran Dutch defender in the twilight of his career. So, Liverpool must sign a top-class centre-back in the coming weeks, thus justifying the reported interest in Huijsen.

Also Read: Andoni Iraola is exactly what Liverpool need after Arne Slot: Here’s Why

Joining Liverpool and reuniting with Andoni Iraola at Anfield may be the most ideal solution for the Spanish international’s stuttering career. Playing under the manager who has brought the best out of him in his career thus far can help him rediscover his best.

The youngster is also well-accustomed to the Premier League, and he will also get to play in the UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s asking price of €70 million is ideal for a player of his age profile and potential.