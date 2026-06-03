Liverpool begin preliminary talks to sign Illia Zabarnyi

Liverpool will look to sign 23-year-old Ukrainian international Illia Zabarnyi from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Dave OCKOP, Illia Zabarnyi is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain defender.

Interestingly, the report has revealed that the youngster’s representatives have offered Liverpool the opportunity to sign him in the upcoming transfer window. Subsequently, the Premier League giants have held initial talks to secure his services. Zabarnyi is “less than fully satisfied with his situation in the French capital” after a stop-start debut season with PSG.

Illia Zabarnyi and his challenges at PSG

Illia Zabarnyi has made gradual progress since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Bournemouth in a deal worth €63 million last summer. The Ligue 1 champions broke the bank to sign the 23-year-old after a sensational 2024/25 Premier League campaign, but he has been in and out of the starting lineup in his debut season.

The 57-cap Ukrainian international managed only 2,781 minutes of game time in 37 outings for PSG this season, starting just two UEFA Champions League games. So, it is hardly surprising that the report has suggested the player’s brewing discontent with his situation at PSG, which may lead to a summer exit.

Premier League return on the cards?

Illia Zabarnyi was reportedly a target for Liverpool before he joined PSG last summer. The continued interest makes sense, as the Reds need a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, who has entered the twilight of his career. Additionally, Joe Gomez has struggled with persistent fitness issues throughout his spell with the Merseyside club.

However, the most pressing requirement is procuring a long-term replacement for Ibrahima Konate. The French international is reportedly closing in on joining Real Madrid in a Bosman move after announcing his impending departure from Anfield. Zabarnyi is thus a viable target, as he has the ideal age profile to be van Dijk’s long-term replacement while initially starting alongside him next season.

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With Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni in tow, the 57-cap Ukrainian international can form the long-term central defensive core for Liverpool. His previous Premier League experience with Bournemouth should ensure a smooth acclimatisation at Anfield. However, while the Dave OCKOP report has suggested that PSG will be open to a summer exit, a high asking price is likely after the French club’s €63 million outlay last summer.