Chelsea in transfer tussle to sign John Stones, Arsenal have advantage in race

Chelsea have entered the race for John Stones to add experience to their back line, but Arsenal may hold an advantage.

John Stones has attracted significant interest ahead of the summer, with the defender available on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City. As per Team Talk, Chelsea have entered the race for the experienced defender to strengthen their back line, although Arsenal are seen as the team with a major advantage in the hunt. Xabi Alonso may view him as the right fit for the Blues’ back line.

Chelsea’s backline has lost depth with Cucurella’s departure, heightening the need for an experienced centre-back. The club may be chasing more than one centre-back for the new campaign amid links with Maxence Lacroix, while Stones could prove to be a smart signing.

What next for John Stones?

Stones has had plenty of suitors exploring a move this summer. European giants such as Juventus and Bayern Munich were linked earlier, and Everton were reportedly interested. The idea of moving abroad might have crossed the defender’s mind, although he could also consider staying in England.

However, Everton could reportedly have been the main contender if not for Stones’ preference to move to London for his next club. The idea of moving to the English capital boosts Chelsea’s chances of landing the experienced defender, although they face a major threat from one of their rivals.

Arsenal with an advantage in the race?

Arsenal have been interested in Stones, and they are the favourites according to the report. Mikel Arteta wants an additional centre-back following the reported issues with William Saliba, with the defender expected to miss the opening part of the season.

The Gunners are also chasing Ezri Konsa, but they could view Stones differently. The working relationship he established with Arteta during their time together at Manchester City could play a crucial role. Arsenal could reportedly offer Stones a path into coaching alongside first-team training, aligning with his long-term ambitions.

This is where the Gunners could have an advantage, although Chelsea also have a highly rated manager in Xabi Alonso, which might suit Stones depending on what he wants from his future. Overall, this is an open race, as both Chelsea and Arsenal are expected to fight for the England international.