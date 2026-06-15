Everton closing in on John Stones

Everton are reportedly closing in on a move to re-sign John Stones, a decade after the 32-year-old left the club for Manchester City

Everton are reportedly closing in on a move to re-sign John Stones, the 32-year-old former defender who left for Manchester City a decade ago, per Sports Boom. The defender could be set for a lucrative deal with the Toffees, and potentially sign a long-term contract at the Hill-Dickinson Stadium.

Manchester City may not have made a better transfer decision than signing John Stones, as he ranks among their best signings, especially in the Pep Guardiola era. There are others like Bernardo Silva, Rodri, and the formidable Erling Haaland, but Stones has been the bedrock of their defence for nearly a decade.

Stones departed Manchester City as a free agent after his contract expired. Since making the switch in 2016 from Everton, he has collected six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, three EFL Cups, two Community Shields, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup, while playing 295 times across all competitions.

Everton to sign John Stones?

While the last couple of years at the Etihad have been hampered by injury and fitness issues, Stones remains one of the more formidable defenders around. Hence, it was no surprise to see the likes of Everton, Juventus, and Bayern Munich reportedly linked with a move, with the defender available on a free transfer.

Everton appears to be the club closing in on his signature, having held interest for a few months, as per reports. Coventry City were also briefly linked, but it now appears Stones is edging closer to a return to Merseyside with his former club.

The report also states the Toffees could be prepared to offer a lucrative contract to tempt him back, despite Stones having financially stronger suitors earlier in the summer. While there are no active links to Saudi Arabia, a move to the Middle East could have been an option; however, it is Everton who are now expected to bring the 32-year-old back.

How does John Stones fit in at Everton?

David Moyes needs another top-notch defender, given concerns over the overall quality of his backline. While he has largely relied on Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski to hold firm at the back, the addition of Stones would be a significant boost to their European hopes next season.

Stones would provide top-level quality alongside Branthwaite, although Moyes could also rotate him with Tarkowski during the campaign. He could effectively replace experienced defender Michael Keane, with Stones’ arrival potentially paving the way for the Englishman to depart if a suitable offer arrives.