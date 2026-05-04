Juventus, Bayern Munich rival Everton in John Stones chase

Manchester City defender John Stones has been linked with a move away from the club, as he will become a free agent in July.

According to a report from Caught Offside, Juventus and Bayern Munich are interested in signing John Stones. The experienced English defender has won 19 trophies with Manchester City, and he has proven himself to be one of the best defenders in the Premier League when fit and available.

There is no doubt that the Englishman would be an excellent addition to the Italian and German clubs as well. Apart from his defensive qualities, his experience and leadership skills could be invaluable to their dressing rooms. Meanwhile, recent reports have also linked him with other high-profile clubs, including AC Milan.



Juventus have not been able to fight for major trophies in recent years, and they need more leaders in the squad. The Bianconeri need players who know what it takes to consistently fight for major trophies. Stones could be an excellent addition for them, especially on a free transfer.



On the other hand, Bayern Munich are one of the best teams in the world right now, and they have recently sealed the league title. The Bavarian giants are now in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals and will look to go all the way. The opportunity to play for them will certainly be very attractive for the England international.



Everton looking to bring John Stones back

Everton have been linked with a move for Stones as well. The Toffees are looking to bring him back to Merseyside at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen whether the player is prepared to return to his former club.

However, the Englishman has already shown his quality in England consistently, and he might be open to a new challenge at this stage of his career. Joining a club like Bayern Munich or Juventus might help him win major trophies.



The 31-year-old Manchester City utility man will look to sort out his future quickly, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer would be a masterstroke for most teams.