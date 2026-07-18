Maxence Lacroix keen on leaving Crystal Palace amid Chelsea links

Chelsea’s defensive recruitment is expected to remain under close scrutiny this summer as the club consider whether another major addition is required at centre-back.

Considerable money has already been invested across the squad, meaning any further high-value signing must be capable of making an immediate first-team impact. The Blues are believed to want greater pace, authority and consistency in their defensive line. Rather than simply adding depth, Chelsea need a player who can establish himself as a dependable starter and become an important part of the team’s long-term structure.

According to The Times, Maxence Lacroix has consequently emerged as a player to watch, with the Crystal Palace defender keen to leave Selhurst Park. His desire to pursue a new challenge could provide Chelsea with encouragement should they decide to formalise their interest.

Palace are nevertheless expected to demand around £55 million for the centre-back. That valuation would make Lacroix a significant investment and means Chelsea would need to be convinced that he represents a clear upgrade rather than another developmental signing.

Chelsea considering major defensive investment

Lacroix’s profile appears to fit several of Chelsea’s requirements. He offers pace, physical strength and the ability to defend large spaces, qualities that would be valuable for a team expected to play with an aggressive defensive line.

The Frenchman’s athleticism allows him to recover when opponents break into space, while his confidence in direct duels could add greater security to Chelsea’s backline. At his best, he also provides the intensity and front-foot defending required to disrupt attacks before they become dangerous.

However, the reported price creates an important decision for Chelsea’s recruitment department. A £55 million transfer cannot be treated as a speculative move based primarily on potential. Lacroix would need to arrive with a clear pathway into the starting XI and the expectation of becoming a central defensive figure. Chelsea already have several centre-backs in their squad, so any move would likely depend on departures or the club deciding that greater reliability is required immediately.

Crystal Palace hold strong negotiating position

Lacroix’s wish to leave may strengthen Chelsea’s prospects, but it does not necessarily mean Palace will lower their demands. The Eagles can point to the defender’s importance to their system and the difficulty of replacing a starting centre-back at short notice.

Unless Chelsea meet their valuation or present an offer Palace consider impossible to reject, negotiations could prove complicated. The £55 million figure may be an opening position rather than a final price, but Palace have little reason to sanction a discounted sale. Lacroix would make sense for Chelsea only as a genuine first-choice signing.

His speed and physicality could improve the defence, while his reported desire to leave Palace gives the Blues a potential opening. However, £55 million is a substantial commitment. Chelsea should proceed only if they are convinced he can become a defensive leader rather than another expensive option competing for minutes in an already crowded squad.