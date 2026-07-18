Arsenal formulating offer to sign Ezri Konsa

Arsenal are preparing an offer to sign 28-year-old Aston Villa defensive mainstay Ezri Konsa this summer.

Arsenal are targeting Ezri Konsa to bolster their defensive cover after William Saliba’s back injury, sustained during the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, sidelined their key centre-back for an extended period, with the England international’s contract situation at Aston Villa remaining unresolved.

According to the Daily Mail, negotiations between Konsa and Aston Villa over a new contract have failed to produce an agreement. The 28-year-old has two years remaining on his current deal and has been open to extending his stay at Villa Park, but discussions have yet to reach a breakthrough.

Konsa, who joined Villa back in 2019 from Brentford in a deal worth £12 million, wants his contract to reflect his importance to the team. He is aiming to become one of Villa’s highest earners alongside goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. As things stand, the Gunners are ready to exploit this uncertainty and move decisively.

Why are Arsenal keen on signing Konsa?

Mikel Arteta is searching for defensive reinforcements ahead of the new season. The setback to Saliba is expected to keep the Frenchman out for an extended period, leaving Arteta eager to bring in another experienced defender before the transfer window closes.

Konsa’s versatility is a key factor working in his favour. His ability to cover both central and right-back duties addresses Arsenal’s need for defensive depth as Ben White’s future remains uncertain, leading to the search for a replacement. His versatility appeals to Arteta’s tactical requirements.

Arsenal have also been linked with Morgan Rogers, but Aston Villa want over £100 million for the attacking midfielder. Konsa, however, represents a more realistic target for immediate business between the two teams.

Villa’s financial position could also influence the situation. The Midlands club are operating under restrictions after breaching UEFA’s spending regulations, meaning incoming signings must largely be balanced by player sales.

They have already cashed in on Youri Tielemans, who joined Manchester United for £35 million, while Lucas Digne is set to complete a move to Paris Saint-Germain following the World Cup.

At the same time, Villa remain active in the market as they have signed Johan Manzambi and are on the cusp of landing Joao Gomes. Meanwhile, Joao Palhinha and Pervis Estupinan remain on their wishlist. Those planned arrivals could increase the need to generate additional funds, potentially opening the door for Arsenal to test Villa’s resolve with a formal offer.