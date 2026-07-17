Arsenal ramping up efforts to sign Morgan Rogers

Arsenal are set to accelerate the Morgan Rogers chase, with talks already taking place on the player’s side and with Aston Villa

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are set to accelerate their pursuit of Morgan Rogers, with talks already underway with all parties concerned. The England international is seen as a priority target for Mikel Arteta to bolster his attack, as the Gunners could be preparing a formal bid to test Aston Villa’s resolve.

Rogers emerged as a key target as the season ended, with Arsenal lifting the Premier League title. The left-wing position was seen as a priority heading into the summer, and the departure of Leandro Trossard to Besiktas has created space in the squad to reinforce the role.

Trossard’s departure leaves Arsenal’s left flank underequipped; Rogers offers pace and delivery to reinforce that position. Arsenal have reportedly agreed a move for Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, but the pursuit of Rogers is viewed as a separate deal.

Arteta’s tactical fit for Rogers, whether as out-and-out left winger or in another role, remains unclear. Gabriel Jesus is likely to depart, creating space for two attacking signings, which may be Tzolis and potentially Rogers.

Talks advance with Rogers’s camp

The Gunners had been eager to formulate an offer for Rogers for some time, but the 23-year-old Aston Villa star’s presence at the World Cup may have slowed things down. While Fabrizio Romano states that talks have advanced with Rogers’ camp, Ben Jacobs did indicate that the two clubs have had dialogue over the matter and are preparing to bid.

Arsenal are widely seen as the front-runners, while other sources have insisted that the player prefers a switch to the Emirates. Overall, this deal hinges on talks between the two clubs and Aston Villa’s potential asking price for their prized attacker. Arsenal are hopeful of landing Rogers going forward, and they may prioritise an agreement on personal terms before launching an offer to test the West Midlands club’s resolve.

Aston Villa’s financial pressure and valuation

Aston Villa only managed to agree a new deal with Rogers in the middle of last season, which gives them leverage in negotiations. While they were optimistic about keeping him and holding a strong position, there have been suggestions of a potential £130 million asking price. No final fee point has emerged from Romano’s reporting.

UEFA’s decision to impose a hefty fine on Aston Villa for failing to comply with the Squad Cost Ratio regulations also has a significant bearing on this potential sale. The club may need to sell players before they can act in the window to strengthen their side. Arsenal are expected to capitalise on Villa’s financial constraints to press for a deal.