Arsenal lead race to sign Morgan Rogers, face Liverpool, Manchester United threat

Arsenal are seen as the front-runners in the Morgan Rogers chase, with Liverpool and Manchester United closely monitoring the situation.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Aston Villa winger Morgan Rogers this summer, per Caught Offside, with Liverpool and Manchester United closely monitoring the situation. The Gunners are prioritising a move for the England international despite an astronomical asking price, while both rivals are also keeping tabs on the evolving pursuit.

Morgan Rogers is Arsenal’s priority attacking target this summer. The club is understood to be formulating an opening offer for the England international, who carries an astronomical price tag. PSR-related financial pressures at Aston Villa may expedite a sale, particularly given the strength of interest from suitors. Aston Villa are reportedly demanding as much as £130 million, setting a record-breaking bar for any potential suitor.

Arsenal are the leading contender for Morgan Rogers

Rogers primarily operates as an attacking midfielder but has played on the left flank at Aston Villa, offering positional versatility that could enhance Arsenal’s attacking system. He contributed 26 goals and assists for the Birmingham club last season across all competitions, demonstrating that he could bring a goal-scoring threat often missing from Arsenal’s wide areas or even from an attacking midfield role.

Should Arsenal end up paying as much as £130 million, it could set a new British record, eclipsing the reported £125 million that Liverpool paid for Alexander Isak last summer. Arsenal are widely seen as the front-runners, with the report suggesting that Rogers is eager to make the move, and things could progress once summer negotiations intensify.

Liverpool and Manchester United keeping tabs

If Arsenal fails to agree terms, Liverpool and Manchester United are primed to move. Both Premier League giants are searching for a left-sided player; reports have linked both clubs to Crysencio Summerville, while they are also looking at other players who might fit their plans.

Liverpool had eyes on Yan Diomande before he reportedly favoured a switch to PSG, and they are also linked with Bradley Barcola for their wing role. Aston Villa are currently not budging from their £130 million valuation, leaving Arsenal to frame their opening offer in the coming weeks, as this price point might also prove challenging for teams like Liverpool or Manchester United.