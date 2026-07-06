Liverpool join Chelsea, Manchester United in Crysencio Summerville chase

Liverpool have joined the race for Crysencio Summerville, with Chelsea and Manchester United also keen on the West Ham United winger.

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are the latest club to join Chelsea and Manchester United in the hunt for the West Ham winger, especially after the Dutchman put in attractive performances at the World Cup, although his asking price may still prove to be an issue for the Merseysiders.

Recent ownership changes and the sale of Mateus Fernandes have stabilised West Ham’s finances, allowing them to demand top price for key players seeking exits. One of those is Crysencio Summerville, whom they reportedly value at least £50 million, particularly given the growing interest in his signature.

Manchester United had held talks to some degree, according to reports, and they remain in the mix should West Ham make him clearly available on the market. With Michael Carrick requiring an alternative to Matheus Cunha for a long and arduous season, Summerville has emerged as a top target.

Chelsea have also been linked with Summerville, but they are currently not pursuing him with intensity. Liverpool are the latest to enter the race, with Andoni Iraola now growing anxious about signing wide attackers, given that this is the priority area for the Merseysiders heading into the new window.

Why will Liverpool pursue Summerville?

Despite signing Victor Munoz from Osasuna, Liverpool remain short of their wide-player targets. They had chased Yan Diomande for much of the summer, but the Ivorian winger has reportedly decided to join PSG, something that credible sources, including David Ornstein, have confirmed.

They are also interested in Bradley Barcola, with the winger expected to leave PSG in the summer, as per reports. However, there are complications in that race too, as Arsenal are reportedly ahead in the chase, which could force Liverpool to look at alternative options, and this is where Summerville comes into the equation.

Summerville is predominantly known as a left winger, but at the World Cup with the Netherlands he featured mainly on the right-hand side. Following the departure of Mohamed Salah, there is a clear need for a replacement, and Liverpool could consider the West Ham star as a possible option.

The £50 million asking price remains a hurdle for Summerville, who must prove his sustained Premier League pedigree, though he brings World Cup credibility. Liverpool are reportedly expected to wait for West Ham to soften their stance on the fee, with suggestions that Liverpool could try to pay in the £30 million to £40 million range.