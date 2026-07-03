Manchester United open talks to sign Crysencio Summerville

Manchester United wlll look to sign 24-year-old Netherlands international Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United this summer.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalist Vik Varange, Crysencio Summerville is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they their sights set on the 24-year-old West Ham United winger.

Per Vik Varange, Manchester United and West Ham United have engaged in exploratory talks over a move for the Dutchman, though the Red Devils are not his only suitors. Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs has revealed that a bid for Summerville is “contingent on Marcus Rashford being sold” in the summer transfer window.

How has Crysencio Summerville fared at West Ham United?

Crysencio Summerville has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining West Ham United in a deal worth £25 million in August 2024. The 24-year-old rose in prominence during his spell with Leeds United, and he moved to West Ham with lofty expectations surrounding him.

However, he had to bide his time in the first 18 months at the London Stadium before finally growing in stature in the 2025/26 season. The Dutch winger chipped in with seven goals and five assists in 34 outings. The player’s exploits helped him secure a spot in the Netherlands’ squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and he was impressive in his four outings before the team’s ouster.

What next?

While Crysencio Summerville recovers from the mental blow of his missed penalty, which contributed to the Netherlands’ ouster from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, speculation surrounding his long-term future has been rumbling in the background. The West Ham United winger is a target for Manchester United, and they are planning a summer move for him.

The Red Devils are scouring the market for left-side attacker, as Michael Carrick wants two top-quality options for each position. Matheus Cunha is the only reliable winger for that flank, while Patrick Dorgu is gradually transitioning into that role. So, Manchester United must seek a long-term alternative to Cunha and Dorgu, with Summerville emerging as a viable target.

The 24-year-old Dutch winger’s pacy outlet and eye for a goal (as he illustrated at the World Cup with two goals) make him an appealing target for Manchester United. With talks with West Ham underway, a deal may materialise if the resurgent Premier League giants sell Marcus Rashford. Without that, United will have no need for Summerville if they reintegrate Rashford into the first-team squad.