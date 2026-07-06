Bradley Barcola tipped to force PSG exit

Liverpool could receive a massive boost in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain attacking sensation Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool are targeting PSG winger Bradley Barcola as a marquee attacking addition this summer, and securing him could prove possible if he seeks a move, according to Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Reds had identified Yan Diomande as a priority option, but the youngster has reportedly chosen to join Paris Saint-Germain. As a result, Liverpool reassessed their shortlist and turned to Barcola, a 23-year-old winger widely regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting wide attackers.

Blessed with exceptional pace, direct dribbling ability, and a willingness to take on defenders, he possesses the qualities Liverpool value in attacking players. However, securing Barcola will be difficult.

According to O’Rourke, Liverpool remain keen admirers of the Frenchman despite PSG’s firm public stance that he is not available for transfer.

“Liverpool are big admirers of Bradley Barcola. They have had him on their radar for a while, so they will see if they can do a deal,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

The transfer expert also highlighted the biggest obstacle facing Liverpool in any potential negotiations.

“It’s not going to be easy, PSG are not rushing him out the door, they’re claiming he’s not for sale, they want to keep him and they’re under no real pressure to sell.”

Barcola’s stance could play a key role in a move

PSG’s financial strength means they can afford patience, and there is currently no indication that the French champions are actively seeking to cash in on one of their prized assets. That leaves Liverpool needing another factor to work in their favour. O’Rourke believes that factor could ultimately be the player himself.

“A lot of it will come down to probably the player and his will, if he wants to move in search of regular first team football, if he’s not going to get that at the Parc des Princes.”

Competition for places remains fierce in PSG’s attack, and any concerns Barcola may have regarding his role could become crucial as the transfer window progresses. While he did feature in 49 matches last season and contributed towards 20 goals, he found himself on the bench in important games towards the back end of the season.

With Diomande set to join the club and the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue already ahead of him in the pecking order, Barcola could seriously consider a move away.

“If he pushes for a move, it could mean Liverpool have a chance and PSG might be willing to let him go, but a lot will depend on how he feels,” O’Rourke added.

For now, Liverpool’s pursuit remains complicated, but the situation is one they will continue to monitor closely. While PSG are determined to keep Barcola, a strong desire from the player for a new challenge could yet change the picture and hand the Reds a significant opportunity in their search for attacking reinforcements.

With Mohamed Salah leaving the club and them failing to land Diomande, a versatile forward like Barcola could be an ideal addition to their ranks under Andoni Iraola. The 23-year-old is certainly proving his worth at the World Cup with three goal contributions in five outings.