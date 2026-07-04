Fulham rival Chelsea, Manchester United in Crysencio Summerville chase

Fulham’s recruitment plans are beginning to gather momentum ahead of the new season, with strengthening the wide attacking positions emerging as one of the club’s biggest priorities.

Following Harry Wilson’s imminent departure and uncertainty surrounding Samuel Chukwueze’s future, the Cottagers are assessing several options capable of adding pace and creativity to their frontline.

The arrival of Alvaro Arbeloa is also expected to influence Fulham’s transfer strategy. The Spaniard is likely to favour technically gifted, energetic wide players who can contribute both in possession and during defensive transitions, making versatile Premier League-proven attackers particularly attractive targets.

One player who has now emerged on Fulham’s shortlist is West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville. According to The Guardian, the 24-year-old is expected to leave the Hammers following their relegation from the Premier League, with Chelsea and Manchester United also continuing to monitor his situation.

Summerville enhanced his reputation during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring twice in four appearances for the Netherlands before Ronald Koeman’s side were eliminated by Morocco on penalties in the Round of 32. At club level, he was one of West Ham’s brightest performers, enjoying an excellent run after Christmas by scoring seven goals in 10 matches as the Hammers fought unsuccessfully against relegation.

West Ham signed Summerville from Leeds United in the summer of 2024 for a fee exceeding £25 million plus add-ons, and that valuation now provides a natural benchmark as the London club prepare to negotiate his departure.

Why Crysencio Summerville appeals to Fulham, Chelsea and Manchester United

From a tactical perspective, Summerville offers qualities that naturally suit several Premier League systems. His biggest strengths are his acceleration, direct dribbling and ability to isolate defenders in 1v1 situations, making him particularly dangerous during transition attacks.

For Fulham, he could become the direct replacement for Harry Wilson. Summerville would provide greater pace in wide areas while also offering goals from open play, something Fulham occasionally lacked last season.

Chelsea’s interest reflects their continued search for dynamic attacking depth. Summerville is capable of playing across multiple attacking positions and would add another explosive option capable of stretching defensive lines.

At Manchester United, Michael Carrick’s possession-oriented approach could benefit from a winger comfortable receiving under pressure before driving aggressively into central spaces. Summerville’s willingness to attack defenders directly would add unpredictability to a frontline that has often lacked consistent penetration.

Also Read: Three relegated players Manchester United should sign this summer

The concern for all three clubs is durability, as hamstring and calf injuries have interrupted his progress over the past two seasons, meaning any interested side will carefully assess his medical record before making a formal move.

Is Summerville ready for another big move?

Summerville feels like one of the smartest opportunities available this summer and at 24, he already has Premier League experience, has responded well on the World Cup stage and still possesses room for further development. Fulham may currently offer the clearest route to regular football, but if Chelsea or Manchester United decide to move decisively, West Ham could soon find themselves in a competitive bidding battle for one of their few remaining high-value assets.